Mexican auto industry rebounds in June with record production

The Mexican automotive industry rebounded in June despite growing trade tensions with the United States. Production rose nearly 4.9% and exports increased by 14% compared to the same month a year ago.

Despite the tariff pressure, light vehicle manufacturing in Mexico showed signs of recovery in June after contracting the previous five months, according to national statistics agency INEGI.

INEGI reported that Mexican automakers manufactured 361,047 vehicles in June — a record for the month — while exporting 331,517 cars, also a new record for June.

The total number of vehicles assembled in Mexico during the first half of 2025 was 0.5% higher than the figure recorded from January-June 2024, representing the most light vehicles ever produced by Mexico automakers during any January-June period.

Mexico produced 2,006,720 units during the first half of the year, only the second time the domestic auto industry has exceeded the two million mark during a six-month period. The only other time this occurred was in 2019, the year before the COVID pandemic, when Mexican automakers manufactured 2,001,272 light vehicles.

Automakers expect to produce approximately four million units in 2025, according to Alberto Bustamante, director general of the National Agency of Automotive Suppliers (Anapsa).

General Motors led the way with 436,106 vehicles manufactured during the first six months this year. Nissan followed with 341,530 units and Ford was third with 223,742 cars produced.

In percentage terms, Toyota’s production rose 55% during the January-June period compared to last year (from 103,264 to 160,282), while KIA Motors’ production rose 15.5% (from 123,850 to 143,080 ). The two Asian carmakers also led the way in June, with their production rising 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively, compared to the same month a year ago.

However, the news is not all good, as cumulative exports and domestic sales remain in negative territory.

Domestic sales declined by 7,329 to 116,062, a 5.9% drop compared to June 2024. Year-on-year domestic sales for the first half of 2025 were also down by just more than 2,000 vehicles.

Nissan remains far and away the most popular car on the domestic market with 128,283 vehicles sold during the first six months of the year. General Motors placed second with 94,601 cars sold.

Despite the 14% upturn in light vehicle exports in June, total exports for the first half of 2025 (166,184) lag behind the figure recorded for January-June last year (1,714,794) by 2.83%, or 48,610 units.

This is partly due to a 2.9% drop in exports to the United States, the destination for 79.7%, or 1,327,892 vehicles, of Mexican automotive exports.

With reports from La Jornada, El Financiero, El CEO and Tu Interfaz de Negocios