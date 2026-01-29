Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomeBusiness
Business

Mexico’s biggest retailer turns to a viral videogame to find tech talent

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The entrance to a Walmart store
Forget resumés and job applications — to get a programming job at Walmart México, candidates just need a gaming account. (Walmart México)

Walmart México is recruiting software developers through the video game Fortnite, marking what the company says is the first time a Latin American employer has used the gaming platform for hiring.

Fortnite, a free-to-play online game with more than 400 million registered users worldwide, has become a cultural phenomenon since its 2017 launch, particularly among younger adults who now make up a significant portion of the tech workforce.

A Fortnite avatar in a Walmart custom environment
Candidates can Walmart’s custom environment within the online game Fortnite to participate in coding challenges. (Walmart México)

The retailer created a custom environment within Fortnite — essentially a mini-game that players can access using a special code — where job candidates complete coding challenges in Java, iOS and Android. The virtual recruitment tool will remain active through 2027.

The move reflects Mexico’s growing prominence in gaming and technology sectors. Mexico ranked as the second-largest gaming market by revenue in Latin America in 2025, according to market research firm Statista.

It also signals Walmart’s shifting identity in Mexico from traditional retailer to technology employer. The company relocated its IT hub from India to Mexico in 2025, a decision that positioned the country as a focal point for the retailer’s worldwide technology development.

Juan Carlos Alarcón, chief people officer at Walmart México, said the company views gaming skills as transferable to workplace collaboration.

“Imagine, if you can coordinate a squadron in Fortnite, you can probably lead a development team at Walmart,” Alarcón said. “This [gaming environment] allows us to identify talent based on real competencies.”

The recruitment initiative targets Mexico’s estimated 72 million gamers, though the company did not specify how many technology positions it aims to fill through the platform. Candidates who complete the in-game challenges receive a code to apply through the company’s Discord server or website.

The strategy comes as Mexican retailers increasingly compete for technology talent. Walmart has marketed itself as the third-best employer for tech workers outside the traditional software industry, though the organization behind that ranking was not specified in the company’s announcement.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A hand holds a Revolut credit card next to a payment terminal

British neobank Revolut launches banking operations in Mexico with a special perk for US-Mexico transfers

MND Staff - 1
The newly certified bank is offering no-fee remittance transfers from the US, hoping to attract Mexicans living abroad to the app.
Aerial view of the Tangamanga urban park in the city of San Luis Potosí

Which Mexican region is most competitive? New index has the answer

MND Staff - 2
The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) evaluated six regions' performance on 40 variables across four sub-indexes: attraction of investment, attraction of talent, retention of investment and retention of talent.
Truck carrying cars

Opinion: Could Mexico make America great again? Why ‘value added’ matters more than gross trade

Pedro Casas Alatriste - 1
In this week's article, the CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico Pedro Casas explains why the U.S.-Mexico automaker relationship isn’t a normal buyer-seller partnership, and how decoupling would prove advantageous only to China.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC