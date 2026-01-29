Mexico’s biggest retailer turns to a viral videogame to find tech talent

Walmart México is recruiting software developers through the video game Fortnite, marking what the company says is the first time a Latin American employer has used the gaming platform for hiring.

Fortnite, a free-to-play online game with more than 400 million registered users worldwide, has become a cultural phenomenon since its 2017 launch, particularly among younger adults who now make up a significant portion of the tech workforce.

The retailer created a custom environment within Fortnite — essentially a mini-game that players can access using a special code — where job candidates complete coding challenges in Java, iOS and Android. The virtual recruitment tool will remain active through 2027.

The move reflects Mexico’s growing prominence in gaming and technology sectors. Mexico ranked as the second-largest gaming market by revenue in Latin America in 2025, according to market research firm Statista.

It also signals Walmart’s shifting identity in Mexico from traditional retailer to technology employer. The company relocated its IT hub from India to Mexico in 2025, a decision that positioned the country as a focal point for the retailer’s worldwide technology development.

Juan Carlos Alarcón, chief people officer at Walmart México, said the company views gaming skills as transferable to workplace collaboration.

“Imagine, if you can coordinate a squadron in Fortnite, you can probably lead a development team at Walmart,” Alarcón said. “This [gaming environment] allows us to identify talent based on real competencies.”

The recruitment initiative targets Mexico’s estimated 72 million gamers, though the company did not specify how many technology positions it aims to fill through the platform. Candidates who complete the in-game challenges receive a code to apply through the company’s Discord server or website.

The strategy comes as Mexican retailers increasingly compete for technology talent. Walmart has marketed itself as the third-best employer for tech workers outside the traditional software industry, though the organization behind that ranking was not specified in the company’s announcement.

Mexico News Daily