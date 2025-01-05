Sunday, January 5, 2025
MND Perspectives: Our CEO’s 2024 prediction scorecard

Mexico forecast podcast
Join us as we take a look at what Travis Bembenek got right and wrong about the events and developments of 2024. (Julio López/Unsplash)

At the start of 2024, Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek made a series of predictions about the coming year and what he believed would be in store for Mexico. From economic shifts to geopolitical tensions and landmark projects, how did his forecasts stack up against reality?

Discover what was on point, what missed the mark, and what’s still too soon to call. In this episode of our subscriber-exclusive podcast, we’ll highlight the key trends shaping Mexico’s future and reflect on the lessons learned.

MND Perspectives Podcast: Our CEO's 2024 prediction scorecard

 

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

