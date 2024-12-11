Beyond belief: 10 fascinating facts about the Virgin of Guadalupe

December 12 is a very important date for thousands of Mexicans and followers of La Guadalupana (the Virgin Mary), as it is the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an icon of syncretism between Indigenous and Spanish cultures in Mexico. Her image, with mestizo features, symbolizes the cultural fusion that occurred during the Conquest and gave rise to Mexican identity.

The history of the Virgin of Guadalupe dates back to Dec. 9, 1531, when according to Catholic tradition, the Virgin Mary first appeared to Juan Diego, a converted Indigenous man, on the hill of Tepeyac.

The apparitions

First Apparition (December 9): The Virgin asks Juan Diego to request the bishop to build a temple in her honor.

Second Apparition (December 9): The Virgin insists that Juan Diego return the next day to see the bishop.

Third Apparition (December 10): The bishop asks for a sign; the Virgin promises to give it the next day.

Fourth Apparition (December 12): The Virgin sends Juan Diego to collect roses as a sign for the bishop.

Fifth Apparition (December 12): The Virgin appears to Juan Diego’s sick uncle, healing him.

The miracle of the tilma

When presenting himself to Bishop Fray Juan de Zumárraga, Juan Diego unfolded his tilma (a cloak), letting the roses fall. At that moment, the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe miraculously appeared printed on the ayate (the cloth).

10 interesting (and quirky) facts about the Virgin of Guadalupe