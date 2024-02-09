Art Week in Mexico City: The hottest local galleries in CDMX

Art Week in Mexico City officially kicked off on Wednesday with Zona Maco, Salon ACME, and Material open to the public through Sunday, February 11. And while big name artists like Mexico’s Romeo Gómez López and Brazil’s Gretta Sarfaty will be front and center at Latin America’s biggest art fair, boutique galleries are also showcasing incredible talent – both emerging and veteran – from all over the world.

For those who want to spend a sunny, leisurely day gallery-hopping under the leafy trees of Mexico City’s coolest colonias, like Juarez, Roma, and San Miguel Chapultepec, pin the following seven locations to your virtual map. Many are within walking distance or can be easily accessed by bike or Uber, and all are close to charming cafes to relax between visits over a cafe de olla and delicious pan dulce. When in Rome, right?

Tabasco 198, Roma Norte

Immerse yourself in the delightful confusion that is Dutch artist Matthias Schaareman’s Brick, Window, Paper series, exploring the tension between dimensions. His manipulation of lines and angles is easy to get lost in and his drawings are reminiscent of M.C. Escher, with colors akin to Kandinsky.

Showing through April 4, 2024

Monterrey 65, Roma Norte

Guatemalan artist Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa uses vivid colors and distinct lines to visualize the mysterious Mesoamerican battle murals of Cacaxtla. He contrasts his interpretations of the battle’s historical significance with pops of modern-day elements on giant slabs of carved wood.

Showing through February 17, 2024

Kurimanzutto

Gob. Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec

Jalapa-born Gabriel Orozco was part of a three-person team that brought to life one of Mexico City’s first contemporary galleries. It started as a traveling market, posting up to sell pieces in parking lots and shipping containers, and quickly became one of the most well-known galleries in the art world. The current exhibit showcases Orozco’s Tokyo-inspired leaf series and sculptures carved in volcanic stone.

Showing through March 23, 2024

Gral. Antonio León 56, San Miguel Chapultepec

In the gallery’s White Box situated inside the verdant courtyard of Hub G.56 is Horizon, an exhibition that brings together Georgina Bringas, Alois Kronschlaeger, and Luis Felipe Ortega. Horizon interprets linear stability through geometric expression and utilizes mediums such as acrylic, yarn, and aluminum.

Showing through March 3, 2024

Gral. Antonio León 48, San Miguel Chapultepec

Photography, humor, textiles, painting, and sculpture make up the eclectic exhibit, Jugar con los ojos cerrados (play with your eyes closed), displaying pieces from at least 25 international artists. It’s the only gallery that made me laugh out loud (Kati Horna’s photo series of an egg) and rethink my apartment decor (Vincente Forte’s Paloma tapestry).

Showing through April 6, 2024

Gral. Juan Cano 68, San Miguel Chapultepec

Patricia Conde’s gallery was at the top of my list because of all the artistic mediums, photography is my favorite. It did not disappoint. The salon’s exhibit features the black-and-white photos of 14 Mexican artists that examine life and society through tradition, interaction with nature, and the foundation of the daily habits we, as humans, all share.

Showing through March 2, 2024

Sabino 336, Atlampa

Emerging artist exhibitions are as carefully crafted as one would expect from Casa Wabi, playing on texture, color, light, and natural elements. The building itself is both fluid and stark, vacillating between stark, concrete walls and lush green gardens. The real star of the show, however, is the incredible view from its rooftop from which a smoky Popocatépetl is visible on a clear day.

This show is ongoing at the time of publication.