Everything you need to know about Zona Maco 2024

An overhead shot of the Zona Maco art fair in Mexico City
The Zona Maco exhibition is the highlight of Mexico Art Week. The fair brings together artists and galleries from all over the world. (Zona Maco)

Mexico City Art Week is just around the corner and with it comes the 20th edition of Zona Maco, the country’s largest art fair and the headline event of Mexico City Art Week. Here’s everything you need to know about cultural extravaganza.

What is Zona Maco?

Zona Maco is the largest art fair in Mexico and Latin America, founded in 2002 by entrepreneur and art specialist Zélika García of Monterrey.

On a mission to promote art in the industrial northern city of Monterrey, García started “Muestra 1” in Monterrey before moving the project to Mexico City and turning it into what Zona Maco is today — an art fair that brings together photography, antiques, design and contemporary art in a single space.

When and where will it take place?

The event will take place from Wednesday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Centro Citibanamex, in the Miguel Hidalgo borough of Mexico City.

This year’s fair will see Contemporary Art, Design, Furniture and Photography sections. (Zona Maco)

Tickets cost 450 pesos and are available in advance on the Zona Maco website. Tickets purchased at the door will cost 500 pesos.

What special events will happen in the fair’s 20th edition?

After a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zona Maco returned in 2023, and this year it’s back with some very special events.

These include the “Artsy Nights” party, headlined by Californian musician Channel Tres. Other performers include Yulia Niko, Alex Pan, Yuksek and The Scumfrog.

Zona Maco is also offering the largest ever cash prize for the “most notable piece” selected by the public —  the biggest prize ever granted in an art fair — a US $100,000 award sponsored by the Erarta Philanthropic Foundation.

The prize will be distributed equally between the artist and the presenting gallery.

What types of art can I expect to see? 

There is a US $100,000 prize for the most popular piece, as voted for by the general public. (Zona Maco)

The fair consists of four sections:

  • Contemporary Art, featuring works from emerging and mid-career artists, as well as contemporary pieces by global artists
  • Design, showcasing furniture, jewelry, textiles, decorative and everyday objects, as well as limited editions and historical pieces
  • Photography, exhibiting the photographic possibilities offered by new tools and historical milestones
  • Antique Salon, showing a wide range of pieces created before the 1960s.

Which countries will participate?

The event will see more than 200 galleries from 25 countries, including Germany, Spain, Austria, the United States, Japan, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Peru, Colombia, and Cuba.

With reports from La Lista and White Wall

