Bad Bunny’s sold out tour is bringing big bucks to Mexico City

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is expected to generate around US $177 million in economic impact when he comes to Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium in December, as part of his “I Should Have Taken More Photos World Tour.”

According to the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco CDMX), 70% of revenue will come from ticket sales, 17% from food and beverage consumption and 12.9% from increased hotel occupancy.

Hotels located near the venue are expected to achieve occupancy levels of up to 90% during the concert dates.

Taxis, ride-hailing apps, public transportation, tourist services, convenience stores, transportation, hospitality, and retail will also benefit from the influx of tourist spending.

The concerts, which kick off Wednesday, are expected to gather over 520,000 fans Up to 45% of concertgoers will arrive from abroad, from more than 75 countries.

OCESA, the promoter for the Mexican leg of the tour, said that this phenomenon of people traveling to attend musical events is part of a global trend confirmed by Live Nation’s Living for Live report. The report indicates that 59% of fans worldwide travel at least once a year to attend a concert and that 68% spend as much or more on music-related travel than on other types of trips.

Canaco said that this increased tourism boosts the event’s global impact and solidifies Mexico City’s position as a leading destination for international concerts. The GNP Seguros Stadium was voted the “World’s Best Concert Stadium” in June of this year.

This behavior, OCESA said, is “evident in Mexico with attendees from dozens of countries.” More than 3 million people visited the official Ticketmaster website to try to purchase tickets, turning Bad Bunny’s Mexico City shows into one of the most sought-after musical events in recent history.

Fans lucky enough to get tickets eagerly anticipate “La Casita,” a second stage within Bad Bunny’s show designed as a Puerto Rican house which evokes a nostalgic intimate atmosphere to further connect with the audience.

Bad Bunny, winner of the 2025 Latin Grammy for the album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos) will perform concerts on December 10-16, and 19-21. All dates are sold out.

With reports from Milenio and Quien