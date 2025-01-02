The best of Taste of Mexico: Ingredients that make Mexican food great

It feels almost cliché to say that Mexico is a nation defined by its food. After all, aren’t many countries, from France, to Italy to Thailand and Japan? There’s something different about Mexico’s relationship with food though. Here, it’s not just about culinary arts or national pride — it’s a primal relationship, intertwined with the land and with life itself.

You probably already know most of these ingredients — you see them every day, and have likely eaten them hundreds, if not thousands, of times. But what is it about them that makes them so essential to Mexico?

Mexico City food blogger María Meléndez has been profiling the foods that make Mexico, well, Mexico, throughout the second half of 2024. Why not find out for yourself exactly what the true taste of Mexico is like — and learn some great recipes along the way?

Corn

Where else would we start?

It probably isn’t hyperbole to suggest that without corn, there wouldn’t be a Mexico to enjoy in the first place. It is the most basic building block of civilization in the country and the domestication and cultivation of corn helped ancient civilizations grow and prosper.

It is so important, even today, that the government regulates its price to ensure that Mexicans everywhere can afford to eat. The things that Mexican cuisine has learned to do with it, from tortillas to soups speak volumes to the extent of which corn remains the most basic element of Mexican food.

Avocado

It wouldn’t be unfair to call the humble avocado Mexico’s most popular export (with one notable exception). One of Mexico’s top exports to the United States, the green gold has become a staple of health regimens worldwide.

Like so many good things though, it all began in Mexico. Even today, there are a thousand different ways to enjoy an avocado, and only one of them is guacamole.

Cacao

Remember that one exception to the avocado rule? It’s this one.

Of all the ingredients on this list, cacao is the only one that needs no previous introduction, anywhere in the world. It’s arguably the most popular flavor globally and it’s truly universal. It’s also an essential part of Mexican history, dating back centuries.

The way cacao has been traditionally enjoyed is a far cry from Hershey’s or Cadbury’s though and like corn, it has enjoyed many different uses throughout the history of Mexican cuisine.

Mexico is serious about beer. It’s also serious about the things it does to its beer — the crime against humanity that is the gomichela notwithstanding.

Many an expat has been caught out the first time they tried a michelada, but to a man, they’ve all learned to love the bitter, tangy, salty addition to their refreshing drink. These days, the art form has elevated beyond adding clamato, salt and lemon, and lager connoisseurs the world over can experiment with anything their heart (or tastebuds) desire.

Chile Piquín

What’s the first thing you think of when you think about Mexican food? It’s spice, of course. In the pantheon of Mexican spiciness, there is one hot little pepper that rises above almost all the rest — the chile piquín.

It’s a staple of every Mexican dinner table and even a popular children’s candy. For the aspiring chef or gourmet in search of the true taste of Mexico, it might be even more than that.

For more Tastes of Mexico, why not check out our archive?

