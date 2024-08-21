Blues in the Bajío: The San Miguel Jazz Festival is back

Have you wondered why a picturesque colonial town in central Mexico has been attracting some of the world’s most celebrated musicians for decades? That’s the magic of the San Miguel de Allende International Jazz & Blues Festival.

Created in 1994, the Jazz & Blues Festival has grown to attract an estimated 5,000 attendees yearly. The festival brings together top-tier talent from around the globe in concerts, educational workshops, and films anchored in celebrating jazz and blues.

At the heart of this festival’s success is its director, Antonio Lozoya. Now marking his 20th year steering the ship, Lozoya’s journey from a classical guitarist to a jazz and bass musician with a degree in Jazz has contributed to evolving the festival into an internationally acclaimed celebration. His vision has created a space where cultural exchange and musical excellence thrive.

“The festival started in 1994,” Lozoya tells me. “A year before I arrived in San Miguel de Allende from Mexico City. I began by getting involved in the educational area, then in production, and became director in 2004.” Lozoya’s long-standing dedication to music and the Jazz & Blues Festival has played a significant role in shaping the festival into what it is today.

The main event is held in mid-November, aligning with the Revolution Day holiday weekend and Thanksgiving, attracting both national and international visitors. The festival also hosts monthly programs that feature a range of artists, providing opportunities for those who cannot attend in November. This approach keeps the festival active year-round.

A star-studded lineup

The Jazz & Blues Festival has hosted a constellation of musical legends over the years. Special guests have included Tino Contreras in 1995 and six-time Grammy nominee clarinetist Eddie Daniels in 1997. In 1999, the powerful vocals of Etta Jones graced the festival’s stage.

David “Fathead” Newman, celebrated for his work with Ray Charles, brought his soulful saxophone to San Miguel in 2002 and 2004. Antonio Sánchez, the innovative Mexican drummer and four-time Grammy Award winner, electrified the festival in 2008 and 2009 with his dynamic and expressive drumming. Eric Alexander, renowned for his rich, warm saxophone tunes, became a festival favorite during his performance in 2014, as did virtuoso guitarist Peter Bernstein.

Other notable guests have included Tuck & Patti, Marcia Ball, Oscar Castro-Neves, Joey Calderazzo, Enrique Nery, Karrin Allyson, Alex Mercado, Sara Reich and Dave Pike.

These artists, along with many others from France, Italy, Japan, the United States, Canada, Haiti, Brazil and beyond, have enriched the festival as a premier destination for music lovers.

Engaging workshops and enchanting venues

The festival places a strong emphasis on education. Free workshops are offered by guest artists to provide a detailed insight into the world of jazz and blues. These sessions provide interactive experiences where participants can directly engage with musicians. This approach helps demystify jazz and blues for newcomers and deepens the appreciation for these genres among seasoned fans.

The rich history of these genres is also brought to life through film. As the festival’s director explains, “We screen award-winning films and insightful documentaries about instruments and the history of jazz and blues.” These films are primarily shown during the main event in November, but there are plans to extend film screenings throughout the year.

The San Miguel de Allende International Jazz and Blues Festival is not just about the music but also the stunning venues that enhance the experience. Some recurring favorites are St. Paul’s Church, the Hotel Real de Minas, Teatro Ángela Peralta and Casa Europa. These locations provide an intimate and memorable atmosphere for both performers and audiences.

Looking to the future

As the San Miguel de Allende International Jazz and Blues Festival continues to grow, its future looks bright. Plans are underway to expand its reach and impact, with more events and educational programs on the horizon.

On Aug. 31, the festival will host a special homage to the late Astrud Gilberto, highlighting the legendary singer’s contributions to Brazilian samba and bossa nova. This concert will showcase the lasting impact of the iconic performer of “The Girl from Ipanema” in the intimate setting of Casa Europa.

Whether you’re a die-hard enthusiast or a curious newcomer, the San Miguel de Allende International Jazz and Blues Festival offers an unforgettable way to experience world-class music in one of Mexico’s most charming destinations. Visit the festival’s website for more information, and subscribe to the newsletter to learn about upcoming events.

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: [email protected]