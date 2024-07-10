San Miguel de Allende is Travel + Leisure’s best city in the world

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, has been voted this year’s best city in the world by Travel + Leisure’s readers.

Travel + Leisure asks readers every year to weigh in on their top travel experiences around the globe, including their favorite hotels, resorts, cities, spas, airlines and more. More than 186,000 readers completed the survey this year, casting over 700,000 votes for over 8,700 places and experiences.

Cities were specifically rated on criteria that included sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and overall value. Respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average or poor for each category.

San Miguel got stellar results, with one reader describing it as “unbeatable in every category.” Another voter noted that “the food was totally amazing, the city was clean [and] the people were very friendly and helpful.”

Up from the No. 5 spot last year, San Miguel de Allende has consistently ranked as one of the top cities to visit in international travel and tourism industry rankings. Previously, it was named world’s best small city by Condé Nast, a trending destination for 2024 by American Express and best destination in Mexico by TripAdvisor. Last year, Condé Nast also included San Miguel de Allende in its list of the 32 best places to spend Christmas.

“Known for its stunning architecture — most notably, the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel — food, and art scene, the city is a cultural hub that marries old and new,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Upon receiving the recognition, the Guanajuato Tourism Ministry released a statement congratulating all residents of San Miguel and its tourism sector.

After San Miguel de Allende, the top five best cities in the world for 2024 are Udaipur, India (No. 2), Kyoto, Japan (No. 3), Hoi An, Vietnam (No. 4) and Chiang Mai, Thailand (No. 5).

Readers also chose San Miguel de Allende as the best city in Mexico, followed by Oaxaca, last year’s winner for best city in the world. Mexico City came in at No. 3, followed by Mérida at No. 4 and Guadalajara at No. 5.

One reader described Oaxaca as an “incredible place with incredible people,” while another called the city “beautiful and historic.” Mérida, Yucatán’s capital, was praised as an LGBTQ+ friendly destination, also famous for its cenotes and Maya culture. Mexico City was recognized for its mix of history, nightlife, dining and arts, while Guadalajara was hailed for its culture, atmosphere and “exceptional cuisine.”

According to Travel + Leisure, Mexico is hard to beat for readers when it comes to popular vacation spots. “The country is famous for its warm hospitality, rich and varied culture, and crave-worthy cuisine — backed by a complex history and beautiful natural landscapes, from ancient ruins to pristine beaches.”

