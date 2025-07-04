What’s on in San Miguel de Allende in July?

This month, San Miguel de Allende is at its best, offering a vibrant mix of outdoor activities, the region’s largest film festival, and art everywhere you look. Let yourself be captivated by the charming cobblestone streets glistening after the rain and the lush, radiant countryside that surrounds the city.

The Jam – Fundraiser for LARF and ABBA House Celaya

In these challenging times the world is facing, it is more important than ever to stand together and remember that no human being is illegal. Join us on July 4th at 2 p.m. to support our migrants going through difficult circumstances. Admission is by voluntary donation, and 100% of all contributions will go directly to the immigrant shelter. While you help, enjoy live music and delicious food provided by Paprika Restaurant. Reserve your spot by calling 415-124-2338.

Date: July 4, at 2 p.m.

Location: Abba House

Cost: Suggested donation: 400 pesos

Independence in the Vineyards – Barrica de Fuego

Celebrate the United States’ Independence Day in a unique and family-friendly way at the Barricas de Fuego vineyard. From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy live music, traditional Fourth of July flavors, and a magical experience among the vineyards under the stars. To reserve your spot, call (415) 689 0090. An unforgettable adventure awaits you!

Date: July 4, at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Barrica de fuego

Cost: 1,500 pesos per person, teens 900 pesos, children under 12, 500 pesos

Art Walk in Fábrica la Aurora

Every first Saturday of the month, Fábrica la Aurora, a beautifully renovated former textile mill in San Miguel de Allende, hosts its celebrated Art Walk. This vibrant event transforms the art center into a lively gathering place where art lovers can explore a diverse array of galleries, mingle with local artists, and enjoy live music and delicious food in a unique, creative atmosphere. The Art Walk is renowned for its welcoming community spirit and the chance to discover new talent, making it a must-visit for anyone in town seeking inspiration or meaningful conversation. Whether you’re an art aficionado or simply curious, you’re sure to meet fascinating people who share your passion for creativity.

Date: July 5, at 5 p.m.

Location: Fábrica la Aurora, Calzada de la Aurora S/N

Cost: Free

Darbukanos Dance Concert presents: Bellydance Night

The Santa Ana Theater invites you to enjoy an evening of Bellydance with the Darbukanos Dance Concert on Friday, July 11 at 6 p.m. This enchanting evening will showcase pure Arabian-style dance with the incredible Viri Reyes and the talented darbuka player Moises Ponce from Querétaro. Accompanying them are Guanajuato’s own Aurora Artemisa on flute, Saúl Taboa on violin and Héctor Gaona on oud. Produced and creatively led by Fridha Gitana, the show blends ancient and modern instruments, creating a mesmerizing fusion of tradition and contemporary rhythm. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music and dance in San Miguel de Allende.

Date: July 11, at 6 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana

Cost: 420 pesos

Pride march

The LGBT+ Pride March will take place on July 12, starting from Benito Juárez Park and ending at the Main Garden. Various groups from the municipality will participate, representing the 4.7% of San Miguel’s population belonging to the community.

Date: July 12

Location: Starting at the Parque Juárez

Cost: Free

Nahui Olin: Visión Cósmica… un encuentro de música, cine y poesía

Celebrate the legacy of Carmen Mondragón, better known as Nahui Olin, a pioneering multidisciplinary artist and feminist, through film, music, and poetry. Olin was a remarkable Mexican painter, poet, and muse of the early 20th century, known for her bold expression and defiance of traditional gender roles. Her work and life continue to inspire conversations about art, identity, and feminism. Join us in honoring her profound impact on Mexican culture and the arts.

Date: July 18, at 7 p.m.

Location: Casa Europa México. San Francisco #23, Centro

Cost: 400 pesos

Patronal feast of Jesus the Nazarene

If you want to experience an authentic San Miguel de Allende tradition, the festival honoring Jesús Nazareno is waiting for you. From Friday, July 18 to Monday, July 21, the charming village of Atotonilco — located just 12.2 km from downtown San Miguel — comes alive with live music, Mexican food stalls, dancing, performances, fireworks, traditional dancers, and plenty of fun. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to visit the famous “Sistine Chapel of the Americas,” the Sanctuary of Jesús Nazareno de Atotonilco. Every year, locals from San Miguel embark on a 12-km pilgrimage to reach the Sanctuary. Don’t miss this deeply Mexican celebration that blends faith, culture, and community spirit.

Date: From July 18 to 21, all day

Location: Atotonilco, Guanajuato (12 km from San Miguel)

Cost: Free

Festival de Blues

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy an incredible blues concert at Foro el Obraje. Featuring Radio Blues from Mexico City, New Zealand-born pianist and soulful singer Steven Jaymes—renowned for his captivating voice and masterful blend of blues, soul, and Americana—and the local band Sunset Blues, this promises to be a magical and vibrant night for all blues lovers. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience world-class live music in San Miguel de Allende. Reserve your tickets now by calling 446-259-4821.

Date: July 19, at 5 p.m.

Location: Foro del Obraje, Calzada del Obraje #50

Cost: 524.33 pesos

GIFF

This month marks the arrival of the most important festival of the year in San Miguel de Allende: the Guanajuato International Film Festival. From July 25 to August 3, short and feature films in various categories will be screened at different venues across Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende, and Irapuato. This year, in its twenty-eighth edition, the festival pays tribute not only to the aesthetic and suspense of Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed film, but also to the primal emotion that pulses in our hearts during this uncertain stage of human history. It evokes a sense of vertigo that is not just individual, but social and global—a feeling that represents us all in our shared vulnerability.

Date: Starting in Guanajuato capital, on July 23, all day

Location: Centro Cultural Ignacio Ramírez “El Nigromante”, Teatro Ángela Peralta, Cinemex, Panteón municipal

Cost: Free