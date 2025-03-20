Caravana Quetzalcóatl: the Living Community Cultures movement rolls into Mexico

A colorful wave of music, theater, dance and creative expression is about to sweep across Mexico as the Caravana Quetzalcóatl winds its way through cities, towns and Indigenous communities this spring. This isn’t just any cultural festival — it’s a vibrant, continent-spanning movement that transforms public spaces into stages, streets into galleries and neighborhoods into cultural laboratories.

From March 9 to April 10, the Caravana Quetzalcóatl will bring a kaleidoscope of artistic expressions to communities throughout Costa Rica and Mexico, culminating in a grand convergence in Mexico City. This cultural odyssey represents the blossoming of a living culture movement that first gained official recognition in Brazil in 2004, when musician-turned-culture-minister Gilberto Gil and his team pioneered the groundbreaking Puntos de Cultura program.

The roots of the Living Community Cultures movement

“What Celio Turino did was create a framework for cultural practices already bubbling up in neighborhoods,” explained Luisa Velasquez, who coordinates cultural programs in Guadalajara. “Rather than impose culture from above, they recognized and amplified the incredible creativity already thriving in communities.”

This revolutionary approach caught fire across Latin America, sparking a movement that celebrates collaboration over competition and champions culture as a fundamental right that belongs to everyone— not just those who can afford tickets to elite venues. And now, that movement has gone on the road.

Named after the feathered serpent deity that has inspired Mesoamerican cultures for millennia, the Caravana Quetzalcóatl embodies transformation and connection. Like its mythological namesake, it bridges worlds, connecting rural with urban, traditional with contemporary and grassroots initiatives with institutional spaces.

A caravan to the capital

“The caravan emerges as a response from many people and collectives,” said Paulina Ibarraran of Chiquihuite Cultural in Mexico City. “With this journey, we seek to reclaim open participation and the right to democratic co-creation, ensuring that no voice is silenced.”

In addition to the festivities, Mexico City will host an international seminar titled “A Latin American School of Cultural Policies. ” The seminar will bring together academics, government representatives, and community leaders, many of them active in the Living Community Culture movement, to reimagine cultural policies that truly serve community needs.

Mexico City will serve as the grand finale where all paths converge. “What makes the Mexico City route significant is that we’ll receive all the caravans,” Ibarraran explained. “The South route, the North, those coming from Guadalajara and the Costa Rica route, plus those attending the seminar— we expect approximately 300 to 400 people arriving in Mexico City.”

Across Mexico, the caravan comprises four dynamic routes, each with its own distinctive flavor. The South route winds through the lush landscapes of Chiapas and Puebla, while the Northern route pulses with urban rhythms and border dialogues. The Western route transforms Guadalajara and the Riviera Chapala into a kaleidoscope of over 150 cultural activities, and the route to Mexico City culminates in a grand convergence of artistic energy from across the continent.

Building communities through culture

Beyond the performances and festivities, the caravan addresses real community challenges through creative action. In neighborhoods like Cuauhtepec — a historically overlooked area in northern Mexico City — cultural initiatives have become powerful tools for reclaiming public spaces and building community resilience.

“We’ve been using cultural activities to resist these dynamics,” said Ibarraran. “We’ve created community alternatives to the structural problems we face.”

Sirena Camacho García, the dynamic force behind the Cuauhtepec Book Fair (FLC), has spent 12 years transforming her community through cultural initiatives. “We’ve created a cultural event that doesn’t just promote reading, but makes visible all the cultural processes of the community,” she said with pride. “It’s a space where music schools, dance groups and local artists who are working on community processes can share their work while strengthening our community bonds.”

The caravan itself incorporates festive elements inspired by indigenous traditions, including “fogatas” — animated discussion circles where ideas flow as freely as conversation. “The fogatas are circles that come from an origin in Indigenous communities,” explained Ibarraran. “They’re talking circles — spaces where culture must circulate, must be a dialogue, allowing us to reflect on what we’re thinking or doing in terms of culture.”

When the caravan arrives in Mexico City from April 8 to 10, it will bring not just performances but a carnival atmosphere of cultural democratization. A colorful parade will wind through the Historic Center on April 8, starting at noon with a traditional ceremony before stilt-walkers, dancers, musicians and artists from across Latin America take to the streets in a joyful procession from Centro Cultural de España near the Metropolitan Cathedral to the Teatro del Pueblo.

For Camacho García, the excitement lies in connecting Cuauhtepec’s homegrown cultural initiatives with this continental movement: “Cuauhtepec has generated many grassroots community projects — cultural, environmental, music schools, dance schools — and people are busy making culture,” she explained. “It’s beautiful to be a part of it, to share with other people and territories these living cultures that emerge from our traditions.”

“In this geopolitical moment when everything seems to be ‘every person for themselves’ and social problems are treated as personal issues, community culture is one of the ways we can reconnect with each other,” Velasquez concluded. “Difficulties — economic, health-related and more — are easier to face collectively rather than alone.”

City guides for the caravan’s Mexican routes

Ruta Sur Kukulkán (March 21 – 31)

The adventure begins with a spring solstice ceremony in Zinacantán, Chiapas (March 21-22), where ancient traditions come alive amidst colorful textiles and marimba rhythms. The celebration continues with vibrant community theater at four independent cultural hotspots in San Cristóbal de las Casas (March 23-24), including Kinoki, Paliacate, la Catrina, and Casa de la Ciudad.

Next, the caravan brings its festive energy to the colonial splendor of Puebla City and Atlixco (March 26-29) with more theatrical performances. The southern journey culminates in the picturesque communities of Atlautla, Ozumba, and Tepetlixpa in the State of Mexico (March 30-31), featuring community theater and a ceremony against the backdrop of iconic volcanoes.

Before joining the grand convergence, the southern route will make a special appearance in Mexico City (April 1-2), with a ceremony at the ancient ahuehuete tree in Chapultepec Park and lively performances at Plaza La Aguilita that will transform these historic spaces into stages of cultural renewal.

Ruta Norte (March 29 – April 7)

The journey kicks off in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas with “Rapvolución 5.0” (March 29-31), where hip-hop beats and spray cans will transform walls into vibrant murals during this regional urban art gathering.

Reynosa (April 1-2) will host urban art workshops and a talk by Brazilian cultural visionary Celio Turino on “Migration and Community Living Culture.” The creative caravan then rolls into Monterrey, Nuevo León (April 3-4), where industrial landscapes become backdrops for another engaging talk by Turino and the interactive multimedia workshop “How Life Triumphs.”

The northern exploration continues in Ciudad Victoria (April 5-6) and concludes in the ecological paradise of Gómez Farías, Tamaulipas (April 7) with multimedia workshops and dynamic knowledge exchanges that bridge generations through music, graphics and digital storytelling.

This route specially addresses migration issues through artistic expression, making many events accessible across language barriers. The northern route particularly welcomes visitors who don’t speak Spanish fluently, as music, visual arts and multimedia presentations transcend linguistic boundaries in this celebration of border culture resilience.

Ruta Occidente – Guadalajara (April 3-7)

Guadalajara transforms into a spectacular carnival of creativity as it hosts the largest celebration of the caravan with over 150 activities during the 2nd Latin American Festival of Living Community Cultures (FLCVC).

The festivities burst to life on April 3 at 5 p.m. with a comparsa, or circus-style parade, from Plaza Tapatía to Los Dos Templos, featuring stilt walkers, giant puppets, musicians and performers in a kaleidoscope of colors and sounds. The cultural fiesta spreads across multiple venues including Casa Reforma, Coamil Federalismo, Centro Cultural Comunitario Kóokay and the Centro Cultural Calzada, and spills into neighborhoods like the Belisario Domínguez Market area, Santa Tere and Miravalle.

Brazilian cultural philosopher Celio Turino’s inspiring conference on culture and nature will feature the breathtaking Barranca de Huentitán as backdrop on Sunday, April 7. The four-day extravaganza features everything from theatrical performances and concerts to hands-on workshops, film screenings and the intimate “fogatas,” or discussion circles, that ignite conversation around memory, collaboration, celebration and identity. The festival even extends to the lakeside beauty of Chapala with events at Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera in Ajijic, Parque La Cristianía in Chapala and the Plaza Principal of Jocotepec.

Ruta Ciudad de México (April 8-10)

Mexico City becomes the grand finale where all caravan routes converge. The cultural crescendo begins downtown on April 8 with a traditional ceremony at noon, followed by an exuberant parade that will snake through historic streets from the Centro Cultural de España to the Teatro del Pueblo, past the ancient ruins of the Templo Mayor.

On April 9, the festival shifts to the eastern district of Iztapalapa, where the innovative Utopía community center will buzz with performances and the nearby Miravalle community — a 40-year success story of neighborhood transformation — will showcase its cultural achievements.

The grand finale on April 10 lights up Cuauhtepec in northern Mexico City, starting with dynamic morning seminars at the Autonomous University of Mexico City (UACM) and culminating in an afternoon festival that will transform the main plaza into a vibrant showcase of local talent, from music schools and dance groups to community artists. Throughout the three days, the International Seminar will bring together brilliant minds including Eduardo Nivón, Néstor García Canclini and Celio Turino to reimagine cultural policies for the future. The celebration concludes with a participatory assembly where a collective manifesto will be crafted.

All events are completely free and easily accessible via public transportation, including the scenic Cablebús that serves Cuauhtepec with panoramic views of Mexico City. Just show up ready to be drawn into the action. Get the full, constantly updated program at the FLCVC website. For those with time to explore, see the Digital Universe on the caravan’s link page.

Tracy L. Barnett is a freelance writer based in Guadalajara. She is the founder of The Esperanza Project, a bilingual magazine covering social change movements in the Americas.