Tuesday, November 26, 2024
President Sheinbaum announces national contest to change the corrido’s tune

Accordion player with the popular Mexican band Buyuchek posing in sunglasses with his instrument outside in a residential area, with a blue sky and a few clouds above him.
The popular norteña band Buyuchek, known for its corridos. (Gabriela Pérez Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a national contest that seeks to change the tune of one of Mexico’s traditional music genres, which has increased in popularity in recent years – the corrido.

The corrido — a popular song type with a narrative accompanied by distinct instruments — exploded in popularity during the Mexican Revolution at the beginning of the 20th century. Its lyrics detailed the exploits of outlaws, battles lost and won, the lives of revolutionaries, and love and heartbreak. 

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum in front of the presidential podium in the National Palace at a press conference. She is gesturing with both hands out as she speaks to reporters.
President Claudia Sheinbaum says that banning songs she doesn’t think are good for Mexico is not the answer. She wants to encourage corrido writers to promote higher values, she says. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Nowadays, corridos’ lyrics often address themes of violence, misogyny, and crime and have evolved a subgenre dubbed “narcocorridos” or “drug ballads.” These focus on the life of criminals in the drug trafficking trade in Mexico, or “narcos.”

The corrido genre has come under much criticism from some quarters in Mexico, who say it glorifies crime and criminals. But the songs and the artists known for them are popular in Mexico and increasingly in other Latin American countries.

Sheinbaum’s planned contest seeks to draw groups that sing corridos to explore broader themes and move away from glorifying crime, violence and misogyny. She wants corridos to promote values ​​and culture, instead of violence or crime-related ways of life, she says.

“[Corridos] are not only an apology for violence against women but for violence in general,” Sheinbaum said Monday during her daily morning press conference. “They exalt ways of life linked to crime and cartels as if it were a life option – when they’re really a death option.”

She added that her government doesn’t plan to ban corridos with references to violence and crime. Instead, she seeks to encourage other types of lyrics.  

“Banning is not an option. It’s not about that [forbidding],” she said. “It is about promoting another vision.”

Peso Pluma, a singer-songwriter from Guadalajara, sang one of his corridos on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2023, proving the growing popularity of the genre in and out of Mexico. (@ahoraentiendomx / X)

One of Mexico’s most famous exponents of corridos today is Peso Pluma, who won the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Artist of the Year in May. Lyrics to his songs have references to drugs, sex and violence. In “Siempre Pendientes,” he goes so far as to praise El Chapo, founder of the Sinaloa cartel. 

Sheinbaum said that the contest’s proposal came up during a visit to the northern state of Durango, where she met with Esteban Villegas, the state governor, who is also a banda singer. Banda is another genre of Mexican regional music, representative of Sinaloa and other northern states. 

While she didn’t give any further details about the contest, she said they expect to launch it next year. 

El Komander - Jacinto y Feliciano (Noche Ranchera En Vivo) Vol.1

A corrido by the Mexican artist, El Komander.

With reports from Expansión and Milenio.

