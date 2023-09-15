Friday, September 15, 2023
 
How Mexico is celebrating Independence Day across the country

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Zocalo independence
Mexico City's Zocaló square will host free concerts, and of course, the traditional cry of independence by President López Obrador. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Mexicans are getting ready to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16, which starts with “el grito” the night before, a tradition that recreates the “cry” of independence of Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla on the dawn of Sept. 16, 1810.

With events that range from free concerts to parades to food festivals, we’ve selected some of the best activities across the country to immerse you in the spirit of Mexican independence. 

Cafe Tacuba
Rock band Cafe Tacuba will play in Guadalajara to celebrate Independence Day. (Kahrton/Wikimedia)

Mexico City

Grupo Frontera concert

One of the most anticipated events for this year’s Sept. 15 festivities will be a concert by U.S. norteño band Grupo Frontera in the Zócalo. Spending Friday night at the Zócalo will also give you the opportunity to shout “¡Viva México!” with President López Obrador. 

  • When: Sept. 15
  • Price: Free
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Palenque sinfónico

Those looking for some traditional Mexican rhythms can enjoy a night at the outdoor Ángela Peralta theater. (Gobierno de Mexico)

The Arts Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the outdoor Ángela Peralta Theater, with a classical take on songs by artists including Juan Gabriel, Joan Sebastian and Paquita la del Barrio.

  • When: Sept. 16
  • Price: From $300 pesos (US $17)
  • Time: 6 p.m.

Mexican night at the Museum of Tequila and Mezcal

The Musem of Tequila and Mezcal in Plaza Garibaldi will host a Noche Mexicana with live music and mariachis. The venue will offer panoramic views of the fireworks at the Zócalo and includes a raffle for a Tequila bottle. 

  • When: Sept. 15
  • Price: $600 pesos (US $35) 
  • Time: 8 p.m.

Guadalajara 

Café Tacuba concert

The Plaza de la Liberación in Guadalajara will host a concert by Mexican rock band Café Tacuba and singer Dina Buendía and her mariachis. Afterwards, attendees can participate in “el grito” with Jalisco’s governor.

  • When: Sept. 15
  • Price: Free
  • Time: 7 p.m.

Dolores Hidalgo

Where “el grito” happened

Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato is the birthplace of the Independence movement. To recreate the original “grito”, tourists and residents gather before the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, in the city’s historic center, where priest Miguel Hidalgo gave his rallying cry for an independent Mexico at dawn on Sept. 16, 1810.

  • When: Sept. 15
  • Price: Free
  • Time: 11 p.m.

San Miguel de Allende

The streets of San Miguel de Allende will be filled with historical actors, recreating the events that led to the declaration of independence from Spain. (Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash)

Historical reenactments in the Jardín Principal

San Miguel de Allende will commemorate independence with a series of displays all day Friday, including a reenactment of the events of Sept. 15, 1810. These include the horseback ride from Querétaro to Dolores Hidalgo, with a warning that the revolutionaries had been discovered, a marching band, and of course, “el grito”, given by the town’s mayor.

Festivities will end with a firework display at 11.15 p.m.

  • When: Sept. 15
  • Time: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

With reports from Escapadah, MxCity, El Informador, San Miguel de Allende government

