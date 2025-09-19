Friday, September 19, 2025
Lego turns to Mexican tradition for its new Day of the Dead set

MND Staff
MND Staff
lego day of the dead sets
The new Lego collection features two models with Day of the Dead themes — the Lego Skull and the Lego Altar. (@Michoacán/X)

Lego has launched a new edition based on one of Mexico’s most important celebrations, the Day of the Dead. 

The famous toy brand unveiled the new set this week in advance of the famous Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 holidays that commemorate the departed, a tradition that dates back to pre-Hispanic times in Mexico and has spread to various parts of the world.

Lego mask skull
Last year, the Nuevo León state Culture Ministry got a jump on Lego’s idea by having a Day of the Dead-style skull assembled from 108,000 Lego pieces. (Nuevo León Culture Ministry)

The new Lego collection features two models — the Lego Skull and the Lego Altar — contained in a single piece. The set includes several elements that are representative of the Mexican observances, including marigolds (cempasúchil), papel picado (cut paper banners) and candles.

The buildable set — comprising 231 pieces — measures approximately 9 cm in height, 8 cm in width and 10 cm in depth. Its two sides feature the form of a sugar skull on one side and an altar to the dead on the other, using a range of seasonal colors.

The Bricks Up website (an online community for Lego enthusiasts) describes the set as having “a plain white skull … with large open eyes, a small triangular nose and more white around its teeth.” 

The color is introduced with a variety of flowers that can be placed on showing studs located on the brick-built skull. On the other side, the color is provided by a floral arch display and flowers in mini-Lego vases. 

The set also features tiles resembling items traditionally placed on a Day of the Dead altar such as papel picado, photographs of pets, candles and flowers. There are also models of food and drink, including a chicken leg, and something akin to pan de muerto.

The newspaper Informador describes the set as “an amazing and affordable ornament for all individuals and families who regularly collect and build Lego pieces.”

The official price of the Day of the Dead collection is listed on the Lego website as 349 pesos in Mexico and US $19.99 in the United States and is available for purchase online.

With reports from El Universal, Bricks Up and La Prensa

