Mexico City’s 46th pride parade draws over 260,000

The 46th edition of the LGBTQ+ pride parade in Mexico City drew over 260,000 people to the capital’s streets on Saturday, according to the Mexico City government.

Attendees included activists, members of the community and the general public.

The parade started at 10:00 a.m. from the Angel of Independence. Participants, many dressed in elaborate costumes, continued along Paseo de la Reforma before finally reaching the Zócalo in the Historic Center.

Unlike previous editions, no concert was held at the end of this year’s pride parade. However, a closing event was held at the Plaza de la Constitución to award special recognitions.

The Mexican actress and model Mariana Seoane was crowned “Queen of the LGBT+ community,” while the actress Lucía Méndez was named “Eternal LGBT Queen.” The singer Kimberly “The Most Precious,” was crowned “Gay Queen 2024.”

The motto of this year’s parade was, “In the face of an oppressive state and an indifferent society: We demand to live with dignity.”

The Mexico City pride parade has taken place every year since 1979. It aims to advocate for public policies, legislative initiatives and fair judicial processes to ensure justice, freedom and dignified treatment for all members of the community.

According to Mexico’s National Commission of Human Rights, six out of ten people in the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico have suffered some form of discrimination, while more than half have reported encountering expressions of hate, physical attacks and harassment. Moreover, after Brazil, Mexico is the Latin American country with the second highest rate of murders against trans people.

