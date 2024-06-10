Monday, June 10, 2024
When and where are pride parades happening this month in Mexico?

A girl holds a speaker during a pride event in Acapulco, Mexico
Pride month kicked off last weekend with parades in Monterrey, Acapulco and Guadalajara. (Carlos Carbajal/Cuartoscuro)

Celebrations of LGBTQ+ Pride month are held around the world every June.

To mark the occasion, several cities in Mexico will host an array of public events including pride parades, concerts and other activities. Below you will find some of the events to be held around the country in the coming weeks.

Two women at a pride parade in México state
Want to participate in a Pride parade in Mexico this month? We’ve got you covered. (Cuartoscuro)

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

On Saturday, June 15, Playa del Carmen will host its 12th annual pride parade starting from the Poliforum sports complex at 4 p.m. and ending at the 28 de Julio civic square. The parade will close with a free event including special guests and live performances. 

Mérida, Yucatán

Mérida will host its Sexual Diversity Parade 2024 on Saturday, June 15. Kicking off at 4 p.m. at Monumento a la Patria, the parade will end at Parque de la Mejorada. 

Querétaro, Querétaro

The 8th edition of the Querétaro LGBTQ+ Pride and Dignity March will also take place on June 15.

The parade will kick off at El Mirador de Los Arcos, continue along Manuel Acuña and Zaragoza streets before arriving at downtown Querétaro, where the parade will conclude at Jardín Guerrero. 

Morelia, Michoacán

June 22 is the date for the LGBTQ+ parade in Morelia.

With an anticipated attendance of over 80,000 people, the parade will start at 5 p.m. outside the Venustiano Carranza Stadium on Acueducto Street, and end in front of the cathedral on Madero Street.

There will be two stages along the parade: one outside the Venustiano Carranza Stadium, and another one in front of the cathedral. Both stages will feature various artists and live performances, including a live show by the Spanish group Locomía.

Puebla, Puebla

Saturday, June 22, will also see the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade 2024 take place in the city of Puebla. It will start at 3 p.m. at Parque Juárez and finish at the city’s zócalo or main square in downtown Puebla. 

This year’s parade will be dedicated to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and transsexual elders.

Tijuana, Baja California

The 29th edition of the Pride Parade Tijuana, which anticipates an attendance of 60,000 people, will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 5 p.m. The massive parade will begin on G Street and end at Second Street with a concert by Mexican singer Paulina Rubio, who will also be the “godmother” of the event. 

One of the central themes of the parade will be to raise awareness and push for the eradication of conversion therapies. Even though these controversial therapies are illegal in Mexico, Edgar Edoardo Rodríguez Delgado, head of the Diversity and Inclusion Subdirectorate of Baja California, told the newspaper El Sol de Tijuana that they still happen in the state. 

Mexico City

Mexico City’s 46th edition of the LGBTQ+ parade will take place on Saturday, June 29, starting at 10 a.m. from the Ángel de Independencia on Reforma avenue.

The pride parade in Mexico City has released a QR code for people to register, which can be found on the parade’s X account.

