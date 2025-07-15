What was a visit to one of Mexico’s banned dolphin shows really like?

Recently, I was honoured to attend the birthday party of 5-year-old Michelle, the daughter of my friends Veronika and Manuel. When I found out the party was going to be at the Dolphinarium in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Delfiniti Ixtapa, I was thrilled. The opportunity to swim with dolphins has been on my bucket list for many years, yet I had somehow never taken the chance despite living near the location for so long.

Before I discuss my experience, I should acknowledge that not everyone believes that keeping marine life in captivity is a good thing. Some people think that dolphins belong in the wild and that conservation efforts should take priority over captivity. Indeed, the Mexican Senate recently passed a ban on dolphin shows 99-0, so the future for places like Delfiniti does not look bright.

Reviews I had seen, though, were positive, especially since this particular Dolphinarium had a therapy program for children with disabilities. I knew several parents of these children who had attended the program, and they had provided nothing but positive feedback.

Attending the party was an excellent opportunity to form my own opinion about it, so I accepted the invitation with an open mind.

I arrived at the party to find many children and their parents easily as excited as I was. Veronik, who, it turns out, is now an employee at the Dolphinarium as a greeter and salesperson, was on hand to explain how it all worked and what we could expect over the next couple of hours.

One of the many employees led us to an area down some stairs while another group finished up. A loud squawking from above echoed in the holding area, and we all noticed the beautiful guacamayas and a majestic owl high on the branches above us. One of the workers brought them down from their perches, and those of us who wanted could take a photo holding them alongside the birthday girl. (Of course, I did).

A half-hour later, another employee led us up a walkway to the pools, where three beautiful dolphins jumped and frolicked right before us as everyone there oohed and ahhed at the sight. The pool, I noticed, was sparkling clean.

The trainers introduced us to the dolphins, Chame, Chocho and Nena. They jumped, twirled and leapt out of the water, each time rewarded by a seemingly endless supply of fish from a cooler.

Since there were so many guests, we were divided into two groups and led single file to opposite ends of the pools. We slipped into the water and stood on a wide platform, and then all took turns hugging our dolphin and touching its fins. It felt magical to be so close to such a beloved creature.

Our assigned dolphin, Chame, swam in front of our outstretched hands, and we touched its smooth, soft skin as it went by. Through it all, a photographer was on hand to capture the experience. Later, after an incredible show of more tricks, we filed back into the waiting room below, where screens showed photos the photographer had captured, and we could purchase pictures of ourselves.

Over the years, I have heard both the pros and cons of marine facilities like this one. Were the dolphins exploited or mistreated at the facility in Ixtapa? It didn’t feel that way to me. Judging by the number of fish they ate throughout their performance, I believed them to be well-fed and cared for. Perhaps it was my imagination or wishful thinking, but I felt the dolphins enjoyed performing as much as the appreciative crowd enjoyed watching them.

There was also a great deal of value educational-wise, judging by the wonder I saw in the eyes of everyone present, especially the children.

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on your perspective — the vote to shut down all marine parks and dolphinariums in Mexico includes those that offer therapeutic classes, leaving a doubtful future for places like this. There will be some exceptions, such as certified scientific research, but my question is, what will they do with all the dolphins?

The writer divides her time between Canada and Zihuatanejo.






