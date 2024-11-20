Wednesday, November 20, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureMexico City Plus

The search for the next Lucha Libre star kicks off in Mexico City

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A traditional Mexican luchador poses for the camera.
The first stage of the competition welcomed 160 luchadores aged 18 to 29, in the categories of Female Fighters, Male Fighters, Mini-Micro and Exotic.  (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

The Youth Institute (INJUVE) of Mexico City, in collaboration with Brigada Dos de Tres Caídas and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, inaugurated the “Lucha por el Barrio 2024” tournament on Tuesday.

The initiative seeks to promote young wrestling talents and inspire newer generations to engage in the sport of Lucha Libre.

The opening ceremony of the tournament took place on Tuesday at Utopía Meyehualco in the borough of Iztapalapa.
The opening ceremony of the tournament took place on Tuesday at Utopía Meyehualco in the borough of Iztapalapa. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

The first stage of the competition welcomed 160 luchadores aged 18 to 29, in the categories of Female Fighters, Male Fighters, Mini-Micro and Exotic. 

The participants underwent physical tests evaluated by a panel of wrestling experts. Only 80 of them, however, made it to the second round, which is scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21.

At this stage, the luchadores will compete in the ring, where they must demonstrate strength, endurance, performance and charisma to the public. At the end, a group of judges will evaluate the participants and select the finalists.

An opportunity to create ‘future legends’

The final competition will be held on Dec. 7 at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium, in the heart of the borough of Benito Juárez. The top three contestants will receive a cash prize and an annual contract to join the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide roster.

At the opening ceremony, the head of the INJUVE Guillermo Santiago Rodríguez said it is of great importance to create opportunities for youth in various disciplines, including iconic sports such as wrestling.

A group of traditional luchadores, ready to compete in Lucha por el Barrio tournament.
The final competition will be held on Dec. 7 at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium, in the Benito Juárez borough. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

Luchadora Faby Apache, who has over two decades of wrestling experience, said this tournament is an invaluable opportunity to discover new talents and to preserve the sport. 

 “Mexican wrestling is a [point of] national pride, and these events are essential to keep the tradition alive and create future legends,” she said. 

What is Lucha Libre?

Lucha Libre, or Mexican wrestling, is mainly recognized for the colorful masks wrestlers wear and the theatrical performances put on by the luchadores. 

 More than a sport, it has become a popular form of entertainment and a big tourist attraction, mainly in Mexico City. Due to its popularity and cultural value, in 2018 it was recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Mexico City by the city’s Culture Ministry. 

 With reports from El Universal, Mexico Desconocido and Publimetro

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Michel Crónicas

Appreciating the everyday: Cuban TikToker highlights Mexico City’s unsung freedoms

MND Staff - 1
The TikToker highlighted aspects of Mexico City life that chilangos (residents of the capital) take for granted, like widespread public transport and "many kinds of bread."
Latin Grammy winner Carín León sings into a microphone while on stage

Mexico’s biggest wins at the 2024 Latin Grammys

MND Staff - 0
Upcoming and established Mexican artists won accolades for composer of the year and in the norteño and ranchero categories.
A football player runs with a Mexican flag across the field of Mexico City's Aztec Stadium

The NFL announces plans to return to Mexico City in 2025

MND Staff - 0
After three years without a game in Mexico, the NFL has announced plans to play in Aztec Stadium next year.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC