Monday, April 14, 2025
HomeCulture
Culture

Mario Vargas Llosa, giant of Latin American literature, dies at age 89

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mario Vargas Llosa
Vargas Llosa was the last surviving member of the four leading lights of the Latin American Boom in literature of the 1960s, which also included the Mexican Carlos Fuentes, the Argentinan Julio Cortázar and the Colombian Gabriel García Márquez. (Rodolfo Angulo/Cuartoscuro)

Mario Vargas Llosa, the Peruvian Nobel Prize–winning novelist and outspoken critic of Latin American authoritarianism who famously labeled Mexico a “perfect dictatorship,” died Sunday in Lima.

His son Álvaro reported that the writer, who had turned 89 on March 28, died peacefully surrounded by family.

Vargas Llosa at Bellas Artes
Vargas Llosa frequently visited Mexico to participate in literary or political events. In 2011 he provided narration at a presentation of the Thousand and One Nights at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. (Guillermo Perea/Cuartoscuro.com)

Vargas Llosa was a prolific author and essayist with such celebrated novels as 1963’s “La ciudad y los perros” (published in English as “The Time of the Hero”) and 1969’s “Conversación en la catedral” (“Conversation in the Cathedral”).

In winning the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature for his body of work, Vargas Llosa was recognized by the committee “for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual’s resistance, revolt and defeat.”

With novels that dissected authoritarianism, societal violence, war and political corruption, he was a leading voice of the emergent Latin American Boom literary movement of 50-60 years ago.

Mexicophiles and bibliophiles might recall Vargas Llosa as a frequent guest at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIS), the largest literary event in the Spanish-speaking world.

He opened the 2014 literary program with a dialogue with Israeli writer David Grossman, presented his novel “Cinco esquinas” (“Five Corners”) and was honored for his 80th birthday in 2016, and appeared for a final time at age 83 in 2019 to present his novel “Tiempos recios” (“Harsh Times”).

But Vargas Llosa’s main relationship with Mexico was defined by his 1990 declaration that its one-party rule under the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) constituted a “perfect dictatorship.”

Vargas Llosa
In 2010, Vargas Llosa was in Mexico City to receive an honorary doctorate from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro.com)

Decades later, he criticized then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for “sliding toward authoritarianism,” accusing him of undermining press freedom through daily attacks on journalists during his mañanera press conferences.

“I don’t think that’s the role of a president; it violates that role,” Vargas Llosa said in 2021.

López Obrador dismissed the novelist’s critiques as conservative rhetoric, asserting the writer misunderstood Mexico’s realities. 

But AMLO also took aim at the president and founder of the Guadalajara book fair (FIS), Raúl Padilla, for inviting writers and intellectuals whom the president felt were opponents of his administration — citing Vargas Llosa by name.

Undeterred, an 87-year-old Vargas Llosa opened a book fair bearing his name, the Mario Vargas Llosa Biennial, in 2023 by saying that “populism, demagoguery, statism, intolerance and ideological extremism are causing much damage” in Latin America.

Those comments — which Vargas Llosa claimed were about his native Peru and not Mexico — occurred in Guadalajara, where the every-other-year event is usually held, although later this year it will take place in Spain for the first time.

That festival, in conjunction with the FIS and other entities, also hands out the Mario Vargas Llosa Biennial Novel Prize — a US $100,000 award considered one of the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged Vargas Llosa’s death in her Monday morning press conference, stating, “Beyond political differences, we must recognize the greatness of a writer. Our condolences go to his family.”

Former President Felipe Calderón honored him as a “universal voice” for renowned novels such as 1981’s “La guerra del fin del mundo” (“The War of the End of the World”) and 2000’s “La fiesta del chivo” (“The Feast of the Goat”), while novelist Xavier Velasco recalled his wit and social consciousness.

In his later years, the author opposed inclusive language reforms, calling efforts to replace gendered terms like todos with todxs “a stupidity by modern feminists.” He argued Spanish’s grammatical structure was “natural” and warned against “denaturalizing language.”

Born in Arequipa, Peru, in 1936, Vargas Llosa spent decades in Europe before returning to Peru, where he ran unsuccessfully for president in 1990. He reportedly spent his final months revisiting Lima landmarks featured in his novels. 

With reports from Infobae, Milenio and Associated Press

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Luis R. Conriquez in black shirt and cowboy hat

Fans riot after leading regional musician refuses to play narco ballads, yielding to pressure at home and abroad

MND Staff - 0
As more states limit narcocorridos and the U.S. threatens to cancel Mexican musicians visas, regional Mexican musicians have a fine line to walk.
A photoshopped image of a strip of of old-fashioned film, with images of various Mexican actors and stills from movies.

Who were the stars of the golden age of Mexican cinema?

Stephen Randall - 0
A Mexican Charlie Chaplin, a dashing lead and an actor with the voice of an angel — who were the biggest stars that graced Mexican screens in the 20th century?
An Indigenous Mexican man in traditional dress holds a smoking large goblet in his right hand and offers it ritualistically to a shrine covered with vegetation and a large sheet of fabric with birds and plants printed on it. Behind him, a man in non-traditional clothing looks on with his eyes closed.

In Mexico’s unique Holy Week processions, Indigenous tradition continues amid Catholic ritual

MND Staff - 0
Influenced by a blend of pre-Hispanic customs and Hispanic culture, many of Mexico's fascinating Holy Week rituals and processions are unlike any others worldwide.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC