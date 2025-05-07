Don’t miss these 10 highlights at Guadalajara’s May Cultural Festival

The Jalisco May Cultural Festival, which promotes cultural activities across Guadalajara’s metropolitan zone, is back for its 28th year, boasting 400 events.

Featuring Canada as its guest of honor, the festival will feature everything from classical music to mariachi concerts to art exhibits and installations to contemporary dance shows and more. And with such a packed cultural program, it’ll be hard to choose what to see, so here’s our list of the 10 standout cultural events to experience at this year’s festival.

Reckless Underdog ⋯ Teaser ⋯ RUBBERBAND

Watch this video on YouTube

1. Contemporary dance: ‘Reckless Underdog’

To kick-start the festival, Guadalajara will host the Latin American premiere of “Reckless Underdog” by renowned choreographer Victor Quijada. The event promises an electrifying combination of urban dance and contemporary movement performed by the acclaimed Rubberband Company.

Date: May 8 and 9

Location: Degollado Theater, Centro Histórico, Guadalajara.

Admission: 150 to 300 pesos

Derrière le rideau | Écho - le chant de l’inconnu

Watch this video on YouTube

Take a behind-the-scenes look at how the “Echoes” installation was put up outside the Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art in 2022, with an explanation of the artwork by its creator, artist Mathias Gmachl.

2. ‘Echoes: Song of the Unknown’

Austrian artist Mathias Gmachl will explore the connection between nature and technology through an immersive experience running at the festival. The large-format art installation will boast the life-size incarnation of a one-year-old blue whale, at the age when it leaves its mother to begin exploring the ocean. The installation invites spectators to meditate about our relationship with nature and the changing global climate.

Date: May 8–June 8

Location: Plaza de la Liberación, Centro Histórico, Guadalajara.

Admission: Free

3. Marine immersive experience

Through the installation of interactive geodesic domes, festival attendees will be able to reflect on marine biodiversity and ocean pollution.

Date: May 8–June 8, 2025

Location: Liberation Square

Admission: Free



4. Exhibition: ‘Inhabiting the North’

The “Inhabiting the North” exhibition brings together 10 Canadian artists, providing multidisciplinary experiences of humanity and living matter specific to life in Canada, featuring painting, photography, video and installations. This exhibit explores the north’s strengths, climate and history, as well as its social, political and cultural conditions.

Date: Tuesday –Sundays in May

Location: Museo Cabañas, Centro Histórico, Guadalajara.

Admission: 80 pesos (includes ticket to the museum); free entry on Tuesdays

The Brooks - Soon As I Can (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

5. The Brooks in concert

Canadian groovy music band The Brooks makes a stop at the festival as part of its tour for their new album, “Soon as I Can.” The band is known for its soulful melodies and deep funk rhythms.

Date: 11 May

Location: Degollado Theater

Admission: 200 pesos

6. Nawales Ballet Folklórico

Expect color, music and Mexican traditional dance at this performance by the Nawales Folkloric Ballet. The ensemble was born with the aim of professionalizing Mexican folkloric performance and creating an innovative group to promote Mexican culture and traditions through dance.

Date: May 11

Location: Plaza de la Liberación

Admission: Free

7. Immersive Hudu Theatre

One of the most anticipated kid-friendly events at this year’s festival is the Immersive Hudu Show. Featuring an immersive theater experience with live music, the show is also suited for neurodivergent people.

Date: May 11–14

Location: Several locations. Check here.

Admission: Free

8. Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán in concert

Mariachi, Mexico’s most quintessential music, will also be present at the festival with a special gala featuring mariachi guests, including the ensembles Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán, Los Peques NT and Ballet Folklórico Nuevo Jalisco.

Date: May 24

Location: Degollado Theater

Admission: 150–300 pesos

9. Louis Lortie piano recital

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of French composer, pianist and conductor Maurice Ravel, the renowned Canadian pianist Louis Lortie will perform live. Lortie has performed with more than 70 orchestras in 25 countries.

Date: May 28

Location: Degollado Theater

Admission: 200 pesos

10. Ravel tribute by the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra

To wrap up the festival, the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra will also give a concert celebrating the 150th anniversary of Maurice Ravel’s birth. Spanish artistic director José Luis Castillo will conduct, with Louis Lortie as a guest pianist.

Date: May 30

Location: Degollado Theater

Admission: 150 to 350 pesos

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.