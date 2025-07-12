American Airlines announces new flights from US to Mexico City and Querétaro

American Airlines has announced several new flights to Mexico out of U.S. airports that will bring its operations to more than 430 peak daily departures to 97 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America this winter.

The airline will open year-round service between its Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) hub and Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport beginning on Oct. 26. The new flights will compete against four carriers on the route — United Airlines and three Mexican carriers, Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobus and Volaris.

Billing itself as “the leading U.S. airline in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America,” American Airlines (AA) also announced it will launch seasonal holiday service between ORD and Querétaro.

In a press release, AA promoted the new Querétaro destination by highlighting the colonial town’s historic center and the “convenient access to nearby attractions, including one of Mexico’s best wine regions and the charming town of San Miguel de Allende.”

AA will fly the route daily from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5, 2026.

Earlier this year, American revealed plans to add its 30th network point in Mexico by providing service between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, beginning on Dec. 3. The route will be operated twice-weekly year round.

At the same time, AA confirmed its earlier announcement that it will offer three daily flights from Chicago-O’Hare to Cancún International Airport, up to two daily flights to San José del Cabo-Los Cabos International Airport and two daily flights between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6 to Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

According to the CAPA-Aviation Centre, American Airlines is the leading carrier in the U.S.-Mexico transborder market, holding a 19.8% share of two-way seats. United Airlines is second with a 16.2% share, followed by Volaris (14.1%), Delta Air Lines (12.5%), Aeroméxico (9.3%) and Viva Aerobus (6%).

With reports from Aviation Week Network, Simple Flying and Aviación al Día