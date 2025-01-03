Parents, get out your wallets: Mexico City residents expected to spend 4B pesos on Kings’ Day gifts

Kings’ Day, celebrated on Jan. 6, will generate 3.9 billion pesos (US $189.5 million) of economic revenue in Mexico City, according to the city’s National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco CDMX).

Canaco CDMX President José de Jesús Rodríguez Cárdenas reported that sales for the holiday are expected to exceed the figures reported in 2024 by 8.1%, when sales expectations were 3.6 billion pesos (US $174.9 million).

Kings’ Day (Día de los Reyes Magos) is a common celebration in Latin America and some European countries like Spain. On the morning of Jan. 6, children wake up to gifts brought to them by the three wise men Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar, also known as the Three Kings.

Rodríguez said the three wise men are expected to bring toys to 1.78 million children in Mexico City on Kings’ Day, with an average spending per kid of 2,200 pesos (US $106).

Popular toys on the children’s wish list include video game consoles, cell phones, computer equipment, bicycles, tricycles, scooters, electric bicycles, mini-motorcycles, remote control items, dolls, action figures and balls. The most dynamic sales sectors will be toy stores, candy stores, bakeries, shoe stores, department stores, video game stores, technology stores and clothing stores.

Across the country, economic spending will amount to 24.2 billion pesos, up 10% compared to 2024, the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur) reported. Some 36 million children in the country expect the gifts from the three wise men home.

“Three Kings’ Day is not only a holiday for children, but also an opportunity for businesses to boost their activity, benefiting millions of Mexican families,” Octavio de la Torre, president of Concanaco-Servytur, said.

What’s the origin of Kings’ Day?

According to the biblical story, the three wise men followed a star to Bethlehem to worship and bring gifts to the baby Jesus. The Bible does not mention the men were kings or that there were three of them. However, tradition says they were three because the Bible mentions they offered three gifts: gold, frankincense and myrrh.

The wise men appeared only once in the Bible. Still, they left behind a rich tradition.

How is Kings’ Day celebrated in Mexico?

In Mexico, Catholics celebrate the holiday by sharing a sweet, circular bread known as rosca de reyes. The oval shape of the bread symbolizes God’s eternal love, while the crystallized fruits on its surface symbolize the jewels in the crowns of the three kings. A tiny doll, symbolizing baby Jesus, is baked into the bread to represent how the holy family hid him from King Herod’s Massacre of the Innocents by fleeing to Egypt.

Whoever finds the baby Jesus in their piece of bread must provide tamales on Candlemas Day (Día de la Candelaria) on Feb. 2.

Kings’ Day is also known as the Feast of Epiphany, which celebrates the manifestation of Christ on Earth for the first time.

With reports from El Universal and Diario Del Yaqui