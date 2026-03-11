HomeCulture
Thousands will descend on Mexico City’s Zócalo on Sunday for the world’s largest soccer class

Zócalo with artificial turf
Mexico City's Zócalo has hosted political rallies, Independence celebrations, protests, fairs and music concerts, but on Sunday it will have a new temporary identity — a soccer pitch for the world's largest soccer class, complete with artifical turf. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro.com)

Mexico City will host a massive soccer practice at the Zócalo on Sunday with the aim of breaking the Guinness World Record for the “world’s largest soccer class” ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goal is to gather more than 10,000 people taking to take a soccer class simultaneously, surpassing Seattle’s current record of 1,038 participants.

women practicin soccer
Two women get a head start on the upcoming soccer mega-practice at the Zócalo that aims to set a new Guinness World Record. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro.com)

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said the event is part of a strategy to bring soccer closer to Mexicans. 

“We want the World Cup to be experienced not only in stadiums, but also in the streets, in neighborhoods, and with the people,” she said in a press conference. “We will turn the Zócalo into the largest football pitch”   

The class, scheduled for the morning of March 15, will be conducted as a group training session of 35 minutes, with coordinated exercises and supervisors to ensure that people remain active as required by Guinness standards. The Zócalo itself is already covered with artificial grass in two shades. 

To ensure accurate attendance, participants must collect their kits before the event. Each kit will include an identification number and a chip, both of which are mandatory for entry, along with appropriate sportswear. Each participant will also receive a ball to train with during the class. 

Organizers have warned that participants who do not complete the excercises may be disqualified. They have also urged attendees to arrive early to locate their access points, to stay active throughout the session, and, at the same time, to have fun.

Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora said that the event seeks to bolster Mexico City’s position as a global tourist destination ahead of the World Cup, pointing out that the capital received more than 15 million tourists in 2025.

Overall, Mexico expects to receive 5 million visitors during the sporting event. 

According to authorities, the “world’s largest soccer class” event will be the first of several massive activities planned in preparation for the FIFA World Cup, including the creation  of “the world”s largest wave” on Paseo de la Reforma.

 With reports from Milenio and La Jornada

