Mexico’s biggest wins at the 2024 Latin Grammys

Mexican artists didn’t exactly clean up at the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night, but there were some major wins for musicians and songwriters from Latin America’s second most populous country.

Nominated in four categories, singer-songwriter Carín León won for best contemporary Mexican music album — a new category presented at the ceremony in Miami, Florida, for the first time in the 25-year history of the Latin Grammys.

After receiving his statuette for his album “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1” from iconic music and film stars Gloria Estefan and Andy García, the 35-year-old expressed his pride in his hometown and roots.

“This Grammy goes to Hermosillo, Sonora,” he said. “Arriba Mexico and regional Mexican music.”

León, who rose to fame as a solo artist in 2018, has his roots in regional Mexican music — drawing inspiration from genres like banda, mariachi, norteño and sierreño. But he also incorporates elements of pop, rock, soul and R&B.

His album, which translates to “Crooked Mouth,” also was up for album of the year, plus he received nominations in two other categories: “Una Vida Pasada” (with Camilo) for record of the year, and “Según Quién” (with Maluma) and “Te Lo Agradezco” (with Kany García) for song of the year.

“Our only mission is to keep putting Mexican music on top,” León added.

With the continuing upsurge of musica mexicana, the ceremony made space for performances by many Mexico-connected artists — including siblings Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar, Grupo Frontera and León.

Grupo Frontera, a Texas-formed band deeply rooted in Mexican genres and cumbia, performed its norteño serenade “El Amor de Su Vida” — which received the Grammy for best regional Mexican song. Grupo Frontera also won best norteño album for “El Comienzo.”

Another nominee for best regional Mexican song was “Por El Contrario” by Becky G with Ángela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar.



Though Ángela, 20, was born in Los Angeles, her Mexican family is one of the most famous musical dynasties in the history of Mexico. Antonio Aguilar (1919-2007) was a legendary singer and actor who wore iconic charros/mariachi suits and is often referred to as “El Charro de México.” He and his wife, Flor Silvestre (1930-2020), formed one of Mexico’s most beloved musical duos, and their son, Pepe Aguilar, has kept the tradition going. Pepe is the father of Leonardo, 24, who was born in Mexico City, and Ángela.

Speaking of Mexican legends, the night also included an emotional, mariachi-backed tribute to Vicente Fernández (1940-2021) by his son, Alejandro. The strong-voiced Mexican singer and actor, who won nine Latin Grammys, is often referred to as “El Rey [the king] de la Música Ranchera.”

Alejandro Fernández, 53, known as “El Potrillo” (The Colt), was the winner in the ranchero/mariachi album category for “Te Llevo En La Sangre.”

Moreover, there was a tribute to prolific songwriter and Mexican recording star Juan Gabriel (1950-2016). Leonel Garcia and Reik performed a soulful rendition of Gabriel’s classic ballad “Hasta que Te Conocí” as a black-and-white image of a smiling “El Divo de Juárez” appeared behind them.

Other notable wins included Mexican American songwriter Edgar Barrera bringing home three awards out of his nine nominations. The 33-year-old — who was born in McAllen, Texas, but spent his early years in Mexico — was named composer of the year, producer of the year and had a hand in writing the best regional song, “El Amor de Su Vida.”

Mon Laferte — the eclectic, dramatic and socially conscious Chilean-born singer who immigrated to Mexico 15 years ago and became a citizen in 2022 — won for best alternative music album. The 41-year-old who lives in Tepoztlán, a mystical mountain town in Morelos, won with “Autopoiética” and had two other nominations.

