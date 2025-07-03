Netflix’s ‘Pedro Páramo’ collects 16 Ariel Award nominations

The film adaptation of one of Mexico’s most acclaimed novels, “Pedro Páramo,” received no less than 16 nominations for the 67th edition of the Ariel Awards.

The Ariels are the most important awards in Mexican cinema, presented annually by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) since 1947. This year’s award ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Pedro Páramo, directed by Rodrigo Prieto who has worked as a cinematographer for Martin Scorces, among other premier directors, premiered in select theaters in 2024 before its run on the streaming platform Netflix, which produced it. Among the film’s 16 nominations are Best Film, Best First Feature Film, Best Photography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Direction, Best Actor (Manuel García-Rulfo), Best Supporting Actor (Héctor Kotsifakis), Best Supporting Actress (Giovanna Zacarías and Mayra Batalla) and Best Art Design.

It was listed as the No. 1 film on Netflix within 24 hours of its release, yet it received mixed reviews. Among the U.S. critics, RogerEbert.com called it “an alluring ghost story full of visual intrigue and surrealist imagery.” Meanwhile, the New York Times deemed it a “grave adaptation” of the novel in which “the filmmaking is oddly orthodox.”

Mexican critics, on the other hand, tended to praise Prieto’s technical achievements. Said one anonymous reviewer: “The contrast between the images depicting the pueblo’s abundance and decay is striking; the landscapes are enchanting and desolate, and the colors pay tribute to Mexico’s essence.”

Based on the classic 1955 novel by Juan Rulfo, the film is a work of magical realism that tells the story of Juan Preciado, who, after the death of his mother, travels to the town of Comala to look for his father, Pedro Páramo, thus fulfilling his mother’s last wish.

Pedro Páramo was previously adapted for film in 1976, when it won several Ariel awards. These included Best Cinematography (Jorge Stahl Jr.) Best Set Design (Pedro F. Miret, Xavier Rodríguez) and Best Setting (Guillermo Barclay).

Following Pedro Páramo in the number of nominations, “La Cocina” by Alonso Ruizpalacios garnered 13 nominations in various categories, including Film, Director, Actor (for Raúl Briones), Art Design, Editing, Special Effects, Original Music, and Makeup. Meanwhile, the films “They Will Not Move Us” and “Sujo” tied with 10 nominations, directed respectively by Pierre Saint Martin and filmmakers Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez.

A quirk of the Ariel Awards is that the number of nominees can vary widely from category to category, sometimes reaching a low of only three. According to AMACC head Armando Casas, the reason for that is “if more than 50% of voters vote for a film, the film is nominated. If it’s less than 50% the film isn’t nominated.”

With reports from Film Affinity and El Sol de México