Staff picks 2024: Our favorite Mexican movies and series this year

MND Staff
By MND Staff
A collage of TV and movie posters from some of the best Mexican movies and TV that MND staff watched this year
As the year comes to a close, here are some of the best movies and TV shows Mexico News Daily staff watched this year. (Apple TV/Netflix/HanWay Films)

As temperatures plunge to as low as they’re likely to get in Mexico, there’s no better time for a cozy movie night with friends and family. So for your viewing pleasure, here are a few of the best (mostly) Mexican movies and TV shows we watched in 2024. Or if you’re more of a bookworm than a cinephile, check out our staff’s favorite books of the year.

Y tu mamá también (And Your Mother Too)

A screenshot of three people in a car from the movie Y tu mamá también, one of the best Mexican movies MND staff watched in 2024
Y tu mamá también (2001)

In this 2001 classic from director Alfonso Cuarón, the lives of Julio and Tenoch, like those of 17-year-old boys everywhere, are ruled by raging hormones and intense friendships as they rush headlong into adulthood. —Andrea Fischer, copy editor

Love is Blind: Mexico (2024) on Netflix

A promotional image showing the lead couple of the TV show Love is Blind Mexico, one of MND staff's best 2024 shows
This 2024 reality TV series comes glowingly recommended by not one, but two MND staffers. (Netflix)

It starts out slow but then you’re hooked. Plus friends of friends know some of the gang, so I got post-production chisme as a bonus. —Bethany Plantanella, features writer

Oh my God, what a car crash of stereotypes, love triangles and trash TV. —Chris Havler-Barret, chief features editor

La Cocina (The Kitchen)

An image shows a man and woman looking at each other from opposite sides of a lobster tank, a still from the 2024 movie La Cocina
La Cocina. (2024)

If you loved “Güeros,” you will find the same black-and-white cinematic charm in “La Cocina.” This 2024 masterpiece from director Alonso Ruizpalacios dissects the layers of capitalism and racism that sour the experience of immigrants in the United States — and serves it all on a stunning plate. Fans of “The Bear,” this one is for you. —Caitlin Cooper, senior news editor

Taste of Mexico with María Meléndez

Taste of Mexico: Ponche

Learn Mexican recipes and hear about traditional Mexican ingredients from María Meléndez, a young Chilanga, in one of Mexico News Daily’s new video series. —Tamanna Bembenek, Mexico News Daily co-owner and product manager

Cada minuto cuenta (Every Minute Counts)

A man stands alone at sunset in a field of rubble, in a promotional image for the TV show "Cada minuto cuenta," one of the best Mexican movies / TV shows of the year
(Amazon Prime Video)

This new series tells the human stories of the devastating 1985 earthquake in Mexico City. Find it on Prime Video. —Peter Davies, chief staff writer

A Walk in the Clouds

the movie poster for "A Walk in the Clouds," showing a man and woman looking into the distance
Keanu Reeves stars in this 1995 romance by director Alfonso Arau. (A Walk in the Clouds)

If you love romantic movies as much as I do… you probably already know this one! This Mexican-American movie tells the story of two young people who meet by chance and fall in love. Period. What I love so much about this movie is the cinematography, the music, the quality cast and the setting. When I watch it, it makes me want to live in a vineyard in California and find true love, just like Victoria did. —María Ruiz, assistant editor

Pastorela (Nativity Play)

Joaquín Cosío, dressed as a devil, raises a shot glass in "Pastorela," one of the best Mexican movies or TV shows MND staff watched this year
Joaquín Cosío plays Chucho in the 2011 movie “Pastorela.” (Apple TV)

Chucho is very attached to his yearly role as Satan in his town’s Nativity play, so chaos ensues when a new pastor has other casting ideas. This raunchy 2011 Christmas comedy might be called “Pastorela,” but it’s nothing like the Nativity plays of my Midwestern U.S. childhood. —Rose Egelhoff, senior news editor

For more sensory entertainment, keep an eye out for upcoming staff recommendations for podcasts, music and too-good-to-miss tacos.

