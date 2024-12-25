Staff picks 2024: Our favorite Mexican movies and series this year

As temperatures plunge to as low as they’re likely to get in Mexico, there’s no better time for a cozy movie night with friends and family. So for your viewing pleasure, here are a few of the best (mostly) Mexican movies and TV shows we watched in 2024. Or if you’re more of a bookworm than a cinephile, check out our staff’s favorite books of the year.

Y tu mamá también (And Your Mother Too)

In this 2001 classic from director Alfonso Cuarón, the lives of Julio and Tenoch, like those of 17-year-old boys everywhere, are ruled by raging hormones and intense friendships as they rush headlong into adulthood. —Andrea Fischer, copy editor

Love is Blind: Mexico (2024) on Netflix

It starts out slow but then you’re hooked. Plus friends of friends know some of the gang, so I got post-production chisme as a bonus. —Bethany Plantanella, features writer

Oh my God, what a car crash of stereotypes, love triangles and trash TV. —Chris Havler-Barret, chief features editor

La Cocina (The Kitchen)

If you loved “Güeros,” you will find the same black-and-white cinematic charm in “La Cocina.” This 2024 masterpiece from director Alonso Ruizpalacios dissects the layers of capitalism and racism that sour the experience of immigrants in the United States — and serves it all on a stunning plate. Fans of “The Bear,” this one is for you. —Caitlin Cooper, senior news editor

Taste of Mexico with María Meléndez

Taste of Mexico: Ponche

Learn Mexican recipes and hear about traditional Mexican ingredients from María Meléndez, a young Chilanga, in one of Mexico News Daily’s new video series. —Tamanna Bembenek, Mexico News Daily co-owner and product manager

Cada minuto cuenta (Every Minute Counts)

This new series tells the human stories of the devastating 1985 earthquake in Mexico City. Find it on Prime Video. —Peter Davies, chief staff writer

A Walk in the Clouds

If you love romantic movies as much as I do… you probably already know this one! This Mexican-American movie tells the story of two young people who meet by chance and fall in love. Period. What I love so much about this movie is the cinematography, the music, the quality cast and the setting. When I watch it, it makes me want to live in a vineyard in California and find true love, just like Victoria did. —María Ruiz, assistant editor

Pastorela (Nativity Play)

Chucho is very attached to his yearly role as Satan in his town’s Nativity play, so chaos ensues when a new pastor has other casting ideas. This raunchy 2011 Christmas comedy might be called “Pastorela,” but it’s nothing like the Nativity plays of my Midwestern U.S. childhood. —Rose Egelhoff, senior news editor

For more sensory entertainment, keep an eye out for upcoming staff recommendations for podcasts, music and too-good-to-miss tacos.

