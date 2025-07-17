Here’s what we know about Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek’s meeting with the governor of Veracruz

The presence of international film stars Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie caused a stir in Veracruz on Wednesday, though the reason for their appearance has yet to be disclosed.

The co-stars of “Eternals” (a 2021 Marvel Studios superhero film) had earlier been spotted in Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport as they prepared to board the flight to Veracruz.

Sencillas y carismáticas así llegaron las actrices Salma Hayek y Angelina Jolie al aeropuerto de Veracruz donde fueron recibidas por la secretaria de Cultura del estado quien vivió un momento inolvidable ¡Arriba las mujeres! pic.twitter.com/fSfnrFx6C3 — @QuePasaEnNL ®️ (@LoQuePasaEnNL) July 17, 2025

Hayek, a native of Veracruz, and Jolie arrived in Veracruz on a commercial flight and were met at the Heriberto Jara Corona International Airport by Xóchitl Molina, the state’s minister of culture, and members of the Tourism Ministry.

Their arrival was immediately made public after a video of the celebrities being greeted by Molina was posted on social media.

Molina accompanied the actresses to a hotel in Boca del Río, a tony municipality just south of the port of Veracruz.

Adding to the mystery, a few hours later Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle paid a visit to Hayek and Jolie. As she was leaving the hotel, Nahle declined to share any details with reporters who had gathered outside the lobby, saying “Veracruz is fashionable nowadays.”

In a video of the impromptu inteview shared on X, Nahle ignored questions about the possibility of Hayek and Jolie making a film in Veracruz, simply saying, “I only stopped by to say hello.”

Last year, Hayek starred alongside Mexican actor Demián Bichir in “Without Blood,” a war drama film written and directed by Jolie.

Hayek, 58, was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, about 300 kilometers southeast of Boca del Río. Her family still maintains business interests in the region.

