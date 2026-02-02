MND Local: Fun things to do in Guadalajara in February

February is a great time to be in Guadalajara, whether you live there or are just visiting. Here are several reasons why.

Via RecreActiva Nocturna

Looking for a fun way to get more exercise in the new year? Whether you prefer to pedal, skate or walk, you can enjoy La Vía RecreActiva Nocturna every first Saturday of the month at night, in a safe, automobile-free environment.

For those who’ve long enjoyed the more family-oriented daytime RecreActiva rides (held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), a livelier, adult atmosphere prevails at Via RecreActiva Nocturna.

Last month’s edition was a rollicking affair featuring live music in the shadows of the illuminated Arcos de Guadalajara at the route’s west end. DJ sets and dancing drew an even bigger crowd alongside the MUSA museum. Local artists kept the young crowd energized deep into the evening.

And when you’ve had enough exercise, the lively cafes, bars and restaurants of Colonia Americana beckon to help you replenish those lost calories, guilt-free.

When: The first Saturday of every month, from 7-11 p.m. The next event takes place on Feb. 7.

Where: Along Avenida Vallarta between La Minerva roundabout and Parque Revolución (Rojo), as well as Paseo Alcalde.

Cost: Always Free.

Moscow State Ballet performs the classic ‘Swan Lake’

Hailed for its elegant, precise and emotional performances, the legendary Moscow State Ballet (MSB) arrives in Guadalajara for several shows in late February.

Considered the epitome of classical ballets, “Swan Lake” is a story of love, betrayal and the triumph of good over evil. Full of romance and beauty, this masterpiece of Russian classical dance has enchanted audiences for over a century.

Beyond their precise and technical performances, the MSB is known for its lavish stage sets and stunningly detailed costumes, making it a “must-see” for fans of traditional ballet.

In addition to Guadalajara, the MSB plans make stops in nine additional Mexican cities this winter, including Queretaro, Puebla and Morelia.

When: Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m., Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Teatro Diana, Av. 16 de Septiembre 710, Mexicaltzingo, Guadalajara

Cost: Tickets available from Ticketmaster starting at $483.75 person, not including fees.

Dance to modern synth pop with Nation of Language

Brooklyn-based Nation of Language has developed a passionate, multi-generational fan following since releasing its first record back in 2020, with its infectious, synth-pop reminiscent of New Order from the 1980s. So I was thrilled to see that the band is heading to Guadalajara next month, headlining the first tour in Mexico in support of their fourth studio album, “Dance Called Memory,” released last September.

Lead singer and composer Ian Richard Devaney is the band’s creative force, delivering dreamy vocals and catchy, danceable pop with a sound that seemingly emerged from a different era. “Inept Apollo” is a track you may find yourself streaming on repeat.

In addition to Guadalajara, the band also plans to make stops in Monterrey and Mexico City.

When: Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: C3 Rooftop. Avenida Vallarta 1488, Colonia Americana

Cost: Tickets available from TicketNow for 650 pesos, not including service fees, or directly from the C3 box office during operating hours.

Tino Sehgal presents his first exhibit in Mexico at MAZ

Tucked into the heart of Zapopan’s historic center sits MAZ (Museum of Contemporary Art Zapopan), a cultural space dedicated to a series of rotating exhibitions. This month at MAZ kicks off the first solo exhibition by Berlin-based Tino Sehgal in Mexico.

Sehgal’s international acclaim stems from a radical practice that shifts artistic production from the creation of objects to human interaction. He constructs installations that engage voice, body movement, behavior and language, bringing visitors into the work as active participants.

Launching on Jan. 29 is a new Sehgal work conceived for the Andador 20 de Noviembre pedestrian throughfare in front of the museum. Previous iterations of Sehgal’s work have been presented at the Tate Modern in London and the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, as well as numerous other public spaces in Europe.

When: The Sehgal exhibition runs until March 1, 2026. MAZ is open Tues-Sun, 10-6 p.m.

Where: Prol. 20 de Noviembre 166, Centro Histórico, Zapopan

Cost: MAZ is always free to visit.

New Orleans jazz in Zapopan

Located in an elegant and intimate bar, the Jazz Room offers true music aficionados a sophisticated night of fun in Zapopan this February and March.

Journey back in time to 1920s New Orleans, a time when sophisticates donned their finest threads for a night out on the town and indulged in alcohol with abandon, quite unlike today’s teetotaling youth.

The program features a well-curated selection of jazz standards by Louis Armstrong, Irving Mills, Spencer Williams, and other notable composers, performed by a diverse mix of talented local and visiting musicians. Guests can expect plenty of improvisation, as befitting this free-spirited genre.

When: Feb. 1 and March 7

Where: Escénik Teatro Bar, Av. Central Guillermo González Camarena 375, Puerta del Valle, Zapopan

Cost: Tickets available from FeverUp beginning at 400 pesos, not including service fees. No one under the age of 18 is admitted.

After discovering that life in Mexico was a lot more fun than working in corporate America, Dawn Stoner moved to Guadalajara in 2022, where she lives with her husband, two cats and Tapatío rescue dog. Her blog livewellmexico.com helps expats live their best life south of the border.