What were the most popular Mexico City museums in 2024?

Time Out Mexico magazine has revealed Mexico City’s most-visited museums of 2024, led by the world-renowned National Museum of Anthropology.

Time Out gathered data from the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to find which of the capital’s 188 museums were the most popular.

Here is the ranking of the most-visited museums, according to Time Out.

1. National Museum of Anthropology (MNA)

Regarded as one of Mexico’s most iconic museums, the MNA saw a record 3.8 million visitors last year, taking the crown as the city’s most-visited museum in 2024.

The MNA opened in 1964, and it’s dedicated to researching, conserving, exhibiting and promoting the country’s most important archeological and ethnographic collections.

2. National Museum of History

With 2.6 million visitors in 2024, the National Museum of History in Chapultepec Castle secured second place in the ranking. This figure was just shy of pre-pandemic figures, as it attracted 2.8 million visitors in 2019.

The museum features 12 exhibition rooms that follow Mexico’s history from the conquest of Tenochtitlan to the Mexican Revolution.

3. Palace of Fine Arts Museum

Coming in third place, the Palace of Fine Arts Museum saw 1.6 million visitors in 2024, a significant increase from the 642,368 guests it registered in 2018.

This museum serves as the city’s main venue for showcasing both national and international artists through its temporary exhibitions.

4. The Frida Kahlo Museum (also known as the Blue House)

Though precise numbers were not available, estimates suggest it attracted around 750,000 visitors last year.

Kahlo’s museum in the Coyoacán borough showcases the artist’s personal belongings, including original furniture, photographs, private letters, original dresses and more.

5. National Museum of Art (MUNAL)

With 518,762 visitors last year, the MUNAL came in fifth place. Located in the Historic Center of Mexico City, it houses a vast collection of Mexican art, from the colonial era to the first half of the 20th century.

6. Templo Mayor Museum and Archaeological Zone

Located at the heart of Mexico City’s Historic Center, this archeological site drew 489,233 visitors in 2024. While its numbers have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, they still lag behind pre-pandemic figures, when it reached 912,673 visitors.

7. Franz Mayer Museum

Inaugurated in 1986 with the private collection of German businessman Franz Mayer Traumann, this museum saw 370,000 visitors in 2024. According to the museum director, Giovana Jaspersen, this all-time record figure is thanks to a temporary exhibit on the wildly popular children’s show, ‘31 minutos.’

8. Modern Art Museum

The Modern Art Museum made it into the top 10 with just 294,570 visitors last year, a significant decrease from the 606,714 visitors recorded in 2018.

The museum showcases the history of modern art in Mexico with a collection of works that date from the 20th century until today.

9. National Museum of World Cultures

In 2024, the National Museum of World Cultures, located next to the National Palace in Mexico City’s Historic Center, saw 274,905 visitors. This figure is significantly lower than the 567,997 visitors registered in 2019, but an increase compared to the 179,078 visitors in 2022.

This museum houses a collection of art donated by foreign countries, including pieces from ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt and Persia.

10. Tamayo Museum of Contemporary Art

With 267,560 visitors in 20214, the Tamayo Museum surpassed its pre-pandemic numbers, as it reached 205,118 visitors in 2018.

Located in Chapultepec Park near the MNA, this museum houses a wide collection of national and international modern and contemporary art.

With reports from Time Out México