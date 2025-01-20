Monday, January 20, 2025
HomeCulture
Culture

What were the most popular Mexico City museums in 2024?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
3
Two gray-haired people look at large ceramic vases in a museum display case at the National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City's most popular museum in 2024.
Visitors examine ceramics from the exhibit "Forms and colors of pre-Roman Italy" at the National Museum of Anthropology last year. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Time Out Mexico magazine has revealed Mexico City’s most-visited museums of 2024, led by the world-renowned National Museum of Anthropology.

Time Out gathered data from the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to find which of the capital’s 188 museums were the most popular.

Here is the ranking of the most-visited museums, according to Time Out.

1. National Museum of Anthropology (MNA)

Regarded as one of Mexico’s most iconic museums, the MNA saw a record 3.8 million visitors last year, taking the crown as the city’s most-visited museum in 2024.

The MNA opened in 1964, and it’s dedicated to researching, conserving, exhibiting and promoting the country’s most important archeological and ethnographic collections.

2. National Museum of History

With 2.6 million visitors in 2024, the National Museum of History in Chapultepec Castle secured second place in the ranking. This figure was just shy of pre-pandemic figures, as it attracted 2.8 million visitors in 2019.

The National Museum of History in Mexico City
The National Museum of History received over 2.6 million visitors in 2024. (Museo Nacional de Historia)

The museum features 12 exhibition rooms that follow Mexico’s history from the conquest of Tenochtitlan to the Mexican Revolution.

3. Palace of Fine Arts Museum

Coming in third place, the Palace of Fine Arts Museum saw 1.6 million visitors in 2024, a significant increase from the 642,368 guests it registered in 2018.

This museum serves as the city’s main venue for showcasing both national and international artists through its temporary exhibitions.

4. The Frida Kahlo Museum (also known as the Blue House)

Though precise numbers were not available, estimates suggest it attracted around 750,000 visitors last year.

A bright blue house with the words "Museo Frida Kahlo" over the door
Frida Kahlo was born, grew up and died in “the Blue House,” located in the Colonia del Carmen neighborhood of Coyoacán. (Museo Frida Kahlo)

Kahlo’s museum in the Coyoacán borough showcases the artist’s personal belongings, including original furniture, photographs, private letters, original dresses and more.

5. National Museum of Art (MUNAL)

With 518,762 visitors last year, the MUNAL came in fifth place. Located in the Historic Center of Mexico City, it houses a vast collection of Mexican art, from the colonial era to the first half of the 20th century.

6. Templo Mayor Museum and Archaeological Zone

Located at the heart of Mexico City’s Historic Center, this archeological site drew 489,233 visitors in 2024. While its numbers have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, they still lag behind pre-pandemic figures, when it reached 912,673 visitors.

7. Franz Mayer Museum

Inaugurated in 1986 with the private collection of German businessman Franz Mayer Traumann, this museum saw 370,000 visitors in 2024. According to the museum director, Giovana Jaspersen, this all-time record figure is thanks to a temporary exhibit on the wildly popular children’s show, ‘31 minutos.’ 

8. Modern Art Museum

The Modern Art Museum made it into the top 10 with just 294,570 visitors last year, a significant decrease from the 606,714 visitors recorded in 2018.

The museum showcases the history of modern art in Mexico with a collection of works that date from the 20th century until today.

A modern art sculpture in front of a museum entrance
The Museum of Modern Art and its outdoor sculpture gardens welcomed almost 300,000 visitors in 2024. (Gobierno CDMX)

9. National Museum of World Cultures

In 2024, the National Museum of World Cultures, located next to the National Palace in Mexico City’s Historic Center, saw 274,905 visitors. This figure is significantly lower than the 567,997 visitors registered in 2019, but an increase compared to the 179,078 visitors in 2022.

This museum houses a collection of art donated by foreign countries, including pieces from ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt and Persia.

10. Tamayo Museum of Contemporary Art

With 267,560 visitors in 20214, the Tamayo Museum surpassed its pre-pandemic numbers, as it reached 205,118 visitors in 2018.

Located in Chapultepec Park near the MNA, this museum houses a wide collection of national and international modern and contemporary art.

With reports from Time Out México

3 COMMENTS

  2. Puedo recomendar ampliamente el Museo del Banco de México con su exhibición sumamente interesante de las diferentes formas de dinero que ha usado la gente a lo largo de la historia y la presentación del dinero que se ha usado en México desde la conquista. Unas horas bien interesantes.

  3. Sorry, I wrote my comment in Spanish. I can highly recommend the Museum of the Bank of Mexico. It has a wonderful exhibit of the different forms money has taken throughout history and a really interesting presentation on the enormously varied legal tender used in Mexico since the conquest. It’s really worth a visit.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Hoover Mexican deportations

Almost a century before Trump, the US deported its Mexicans

Sheryl Losser - 11
At the height of the Great Depression, the United States resorted to drastic measures against the country's Latino Community
Two photos, one of the poster for the movie Emilia Pérez and the other, a portrait of the film's director

‘Emilia Pérez’ director apologizes for the musical comedy’s ‘light’ take on Mexico’s missing persons crisis

MND Staff - 3
French director Jacques Audiard has responded to criticism of the film's tone and the lack of Mexican actors involved in its production.
Proyecto Garambullo

Querétaro’s desert art retreat serving up food, nature and culture

Camila Sánchez Bolaño - 0
In the remotest regions of Querétaro state, a collective of artists and creators have banded together to make art — and help the planet.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC