Thursday, November 28, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureMexico City Plus

Pre-Columbian canal unearthed under Chapultepec Park

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The old wooden posts of an pre-Columbian dock are visible in the hole of an archeological dig in Mexico City's Chapultepec Park
While supervising the construction of a tunnel in Mexico City, the INAH found a pre-Columbian dock and an ancient navigation channel. (Fabián González/INAH)

During construction work to build a tunnel in Mexico City, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) discovered a small dock and parts of a human-made canal from pre-Columbian times under Chapultepec Park.

Archeologists think the canal, set on what used to be the beach of a peninsula at the foot of the Chapulín Hill, must have been a “water path” connected with Lake Texcoco.

Descubren los restos de un muelle y un canal navegable de época prehispánica

INAH researcher María de Lourdes López Camacho said the discovery was a stroke of luck, given its location in an area that has been heavily disturbed since the end of the 19th century due to construction of housing and the Chapultepec Metro Station.

Furthermore, she said the canal must have been a main waterway.

Flanked by a thin layer of sand, the best-preserved section of the canal is underneath the vehicular stream of Chapultepec Avenue at the intersection with Lieja Street. Last year, archeologists discovered remnants of a housing unit from a pre-Columbian settlement that preceded the San Miguel Chapultepec community in this area.

INAH researcher María de Lourdes López Camacho explained that the house, which dates from the Late Postclassic period (1200-1521 A.D.), is aligned with the canal.

A centuries-old painted map of Mexico City or Tenochtitlán
The canal appears on the Santa Cruz Map, also known as the Uppsala Map. The map was painted between 1550 and 1556, when Mexico City was the capital of New Spain. (U.S. Library of Congress)

“There was a path that the residents used to access the main road. Often, the ‘water paths’ ran parallel to the dirt ones,” she said.

López explained that the canal appears on the Santa Cruz Map, the earliest known map of Mexico City created in the 1550s. The map depicts the canal with a canoe in transit. With a maximum width of 1.8 meters, the canal was wide enough for small vessels to transit.

According to the analyses carried out by the archaeobotanical expert Aurora Montúfar López, some of the canal’s posts are made of fir. Samples of timber used to build the dock, ranging from 40-137 cm tall and 13-29 cm thick, will be sent to the INAH laboratories for analysis.

Excavators also found remains of common lake deposits like seeds, wood, gastropods and roots. Some of the recovered samples reveal that residents of this area had a diet based on quelites (edible herbaceous plants like purslane and lamb’s quarters), squash and tomato. Other objects include items from the early colonial period (1521-1620 A.D.), including the first hammered coins of New Spain and basins bearing the seals of hospitals run by religious orders.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Yucatán independence

Did you know Yucatán was an independent country – twice?

MND Staff - 0
In the 1840s, Yucatán's desire for autonomy and Maya dreams of freedom sparked a generational conflict that saw the peninsula secede from Mexico.
An AI image of a turkey drive in Guadalajara

When 300 turkeys wearing boots marched to Guadalajara

John Pint - 8
It sounds too fantastical to be true - but hundreds of turkeys used to make an annual trek from rural Jalisco to the state capital, all clad in tiny pairs of traditional boots.
Accordion player with the popular Mexican band Buyuchek posing in sunglasses with his instrument outside in a residential area, with a blue sky and a few clouds above him.

Heard of ‘narcocorridos’? National contest seeks to change the genre’s tune

MND Staff - 2
The contest aims to get corrido musicians glorifying crime, the drug trade and misogyny to take on more uplifting topics.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC