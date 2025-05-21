Sundance Film Festival returns to Mexico City next weekend

The Sundance Film Festival, back in Mexico City for a second consecutive year, announced its official program last week.

The line-up includes 15 feature films and five short films, as well as a series of panels with filmmakers, and will run from Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1.

The festival’s opening film is the documentary “Prime Minister,” a portrait of Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, directed by Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz. The film, which chronicles how Ardern led her nation through unprecedented challenges, implemented bold policies and became the second leader in history to give birth in office, won the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary.

On April 29, the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the discovery and development of independent artists, announced that it was partnering with the Mexican cinema chain Cinépolis for the second edition of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025.

Amanda Kelso, acting CEO of Sundance Institute, said the partnership will also host film festivals in 2026 and 2027.

“Following the launch of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX last year, we are delighted to be returning to audiences in Mexico City and further engaging with the local film community,” she said.

Last year’s inaugural festival screened 12 feature films and six Mexican short films.

Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of Cinépolis, said the festival highlights his company’s “dedication to fostering environments where independent films can reach broader audiences.”

“We are motivated by the chance for these exceptional movies to inspire future filmmakers and to broaden the dialogue around cinema as a powerful medium for expression and change,” he said. “We are proud that our partnership … is extending through 2027.”

The festival’s main venue is Cinépolis Diana on Mexico City’s iconic Paseo de la Reforma boulevard. Other venues that will host festival activities include Cinépolis Carso, Cinépolis Mítikah and Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán.

Cinépolis has 427 theaters and more than 4,100 screens in 97 cities across Mexico as of 2023, making it the largest cinema chain in Latin America and the third-largest globally. Only AMC Theatres and Cineworld are larger.

Cinépolis also has the second-highest number of tickets sold and sells more tickets per theater than any cineplex chain in the world.

Top titles to watch

In addition to “Prime Minister,” the festival will screen seven other documentaries and seven narrative feature films.

Among the documentaries is “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” about a Ukrainian platoon on a mission to liberate the village of Andriivka. Director Mstyslav Chernov received the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary.

The documentary “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” follows a teacher going undercover to film what’s really happening in his school. It won the 2025 Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award.

Other documentaries include “One to One: John & Yoko,” “SALLY,” which was presented with the 2025 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize for its portrayal of science and technology, and the 2025 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling “Selena y Los Dinos” about the Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla.

Among the feature films are “DJ Ahmet,” the winner of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic and World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision, “Plainclothes,” which was recognized with the 2025 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast and “Twinless,” the recipient of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting presented to Dylan O’Brien.

With reports from Remezcla, Sundance and Infobae