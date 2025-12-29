Monday, December 29, 2025
Los Tigres del Norte debut a new corrido on ‘The Simpsons’

MND Staff
By MND Staff
tigres del norte on the Simpsons
As the Tigres put it themselves: “When music tells stories, it can reach anywhere … even Springfield.” (Screenshot)

The iconic Mexican norteño group Los Tigres del Norte joined a roster of musical greats including Paul McCartney, U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers with their debut Sunday on “The Simpsons.”

The group performed an original corrido titled “El Corrido de Pedro y Homero” at the end of the episode, which is now available on Disney+ after airing on Fox. It was the 12th episode of the show’s 37th season.

 

The appearance — covered by the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone and Billboard under headlines such as “From Sinaloa to Springfield” — marked the first time the series featured regional Mexican music.

“We are deeply grateful and very happy for this special moment in our history, being part of ‘The Simpsons’ universe,” the band told Rolling Stone. “When music tells stories, it can reach anywhere… even Springfield.”

Los Tigres del Norte had another big moment in 2025 when they had a street in Brooklyn named after them.  They also have a street in Chicago named for them and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Formed in 1965 in Sinaloa, Mexico, the group has long been global ambassadors of norteño music, known for chronicling migration and social justice in more than five decades of recordings. 

Last year, they played at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona.

One of the most recognized acts in Mexican music, they have sold more than 32 million albums and earned seven Grammy Awards — including four straight wins from 2007 to 2010 for best norteño album — in addition to 11 Latin Grammys.

Their first nomination for a U.S.-based Grammy Award came way back in 1987. The next year, they won in the Mexican-American music category for “Gracias!…América…Sin Fronteras,” their third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Regional Mexican albums chart.

Their appearance on “The Simpsons” was “a tip of the cap to our Latin American fans, but especially to our huge Mexican/Mexican-American fan base,” César Mazariegos, who wrote and produced the episode, told Rolling Stone.

In the episode, Homer Simpson works as a stunt double for Bumblebee Man, a recurring character who stars in a Spanish-language slapstick TV show within the series. He wears a bee costume, speaks exaggerated Spanish and appears on “Channel Ocho.”

The Los Tigres corrido, sung in Spanish, narrated the duo’s friendship in classic ballad style.

Also appearing in the episode was Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu (for a high-risk stunt at the Pyramid of the Sun at Teotihuacan) and Humberto Vélez, the original Spanish voice of Homer in Latin America.

Los Tigres joined a long list of major musicians who’ve been on “The Simpsons,” including Aerosmith, James Brown, the Ramones and George Harrison.

Celebrities with Mexican roots who have appeared as characters include boxer Oscar de la Hoya, guitarist Carlos Santana and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Moreover, artist Frida Kahlo has been referenced, alongside other elements of Mexican culture such as the Day of the Dead, Mexican food, mariachis and folklore — although some depictions have been controversial for relying on stereotypes.

Sunday’s episode, titled “The Fall Guy-Yi-Yi,” was dedicated in memory of Rob Reiner, the director, producer, screenwriter, actor and political activist who died Dec. 14.

With reports from Sin Embargo, El Informador, Rolling Stone and CNN en Español

