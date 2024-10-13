What Mexican projects is Netflix bringing in 2025?

You might be one of the people who consider Mexico’s cinema one of the greatest in the world — if you are, welcome to the club. Sadly, there’s not enough infrastructure in the country for its art to be widely spread and broadcasted throughout the world, making it so that hundreds of movies and shows remain far away from mainstream media, and projects can’t develop farther than its initial production stages. Mexican Netflix shows are even rarer still.

In 2022, Netflix Mexico started Que México Se Vea in an attempt to address this shortcoming. The initiative seeks to invest in projects by Mexican directors in order to promote Mexican cinema. Netflix holds an active role as producer within these projects, both inside and outside of Mexico.

This past February, Netflix announced ten new Mexican series and film projects that will be produced for the streaming giant this year. Make sure you keep an eye out for these upcoming projects to get the best of modern Mexican film!

Que México se Vea’s 2025 series in production

Las Muertas

This series is based on the 1977 novel by Jorge Ibargüengoitia, which was itself based on the real story of four sisters known as Las Poquianchis, serial killers who terrorized and ran a prostitution ring in a city in Guanajuato between 1945 and 1964.

“Las Muertas” will be produced by Mezcala Films and directed by Luis Estrada — best known for “La Ley de Herodes” and “La Dictadura Perfecta” — who will be directing a series for the first time and giving the story a touch of his own black humor and style. The series arrives on Netflix in sometime in 2025.

Nadie nos vio partir

In this miniseries, based on Tamara Trotter’s 2020 novel of the same name, a vengeful husband kidnaps his own children and takes them out of the country. A collision course between the couple’s powerful families is then unleashed as the mother desperately tries to find her children.

Gringo Hunters

This thriller series adapts journalist Kevin Seiff’s 2022 article about an elite Mexican police unit that catches American fugitives trying to flee south across the border. “Gringo Hunters” will hit Netflix in 2025.

Celda 211

A limited series based on the novel by the same name by Francisco Pérez Gandul, about what happened on the events of Dec. 31, 2022 in the Adult Social Reinsertion Center in Ciudad Juárez. This six-episode series will star Diego Calva of “Babylon” and Noé Hernandez of “We Are the Flesh.”

Las hermanas Guerra

This series, directed by Carlos Villega and Iker of “La Reina del Sur” and based on an original script by José Ignacio Valenzuela about sisters Perla and Antonia, who have a relationship of intense rivalry, betrayal and manipulation.

Que México se Vea’s 2025 Films in production

Las Locuras

This new film by Mexican-Colombian director Rodrigo García explores how people are pushed to the limits by family pressure.

Delincuentes

A group of privileged young people abuse their social standing in order to commit a variety of crimes. Starring Alfonso Herrera, Ximena Lamadrid and Juan Pablo Fuentes.

The biggest fan



Still a working title, “The biggest fan” is a comedy starring Kate del Castillo asan actress who, after being canceled by Hollywood, goes back to Mexico to star in a movie.

Negociando con mi mujer

Directed by Juan Taratuto, Mexico’s best hostage negotiator, played by Mauricio Ochmann, must face the most important case of his career: the kidnapping of the president and his mistress.

Montserrat Castro Gómez is a freelance writer and translator from Querétaro, México.