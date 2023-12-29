What’s on Mexico’s cultural calendar for 2024?

It’s time to mark your calendar for 2024. From art fairs to carnivals and everything in between, Mexico has plenty of events to keep you busy!

From Feb. 7 to 11, Mexico City will host the 20th edition of Zona Maco, Latin America’s largest art fair and one of the most important in the world.

At Polanco’s Centro Citibanamex, the exposition will showcase 200 galleries featuring artists from 25 countries, including Germany, Austria, Japan, Latvia, Peru, Colombia, and more. The exhibitions will range from contemporary art to design and photography.

From Feb. 8 to 12, the Pacific beach city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, will host its annual carnival, featuring cultural activities such as poetry contests, literature prizes and art exhibitions as well as musical performances and parades.

The main events take place at the Paseo de Olas Altas and the Claussen, right by the sea, and include floats, games and the coronation of carnival kings and queens.

Last year saw performances by Mexican groups like Jesse y Joy, Eden Muñoz and Banda MS. Performers for 2024 will be announced in January.

The San Marcos National Fair will take place in Aguascalientes from April 13 to May 5. The fair will feature various cultural and artistic events, including musical performances, charrería, bullfights and other traditional elements of Mexican culture.

This year featured renowned international artists such as Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, and Maluma, as well as home-grown superstars like Danna Paola, Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal and Alejandro Fernández, among others. This year’s lineup has yet to be unveiled.

From June 29 to July 5, the Gulf coast city of Veracruz will host its traditional carnival with arts, performances, floating cars and a wide range of spectacles.

The festival begins with the “burning of the bad mood,” where a figure representing negative aspects of the state is set ablaze.

The carnival is the state’s most important annual event and is free to attend.

Moving south to one of Mexico’s most iconic cultural states brings us to the Guelaguetza, Oaxaca’s biggest cultural event, which will take place throughout the month of July.

The Guelaguetza dates to pre-Columbian times, and the celebrations include craft exhibitions, dance performances, invitations and food fairs.

Guanajuato’s International Cervantino Festival is Latin America’s biggest cultural festival and will take place from Oct. 11 to 27.

The festival is known for featuring various performing and visual artists, and events in the visual arts, cinema, and literature.

One of the most popular features of the festival is walking through the winding alleys of the colonial city of Guanajuato to reach the different venues.

The historic city of Morelia, Michoacán, is set to host its annual film festival from Oct. 18 to 27 next year. The festival will feature both national and international talent. Programming will be divided into four competitive sections, including short film, documentary, Mexican feature film and Michoacán cinema.

From Nov. 15 to 18, the International Balloon Festival (FIG), one of the world’s three largest ballooning events, is held in the city of León, Guanajuato.

In 2024, the festival will include sunrise takeoffs, the Zeppelin Show, a gastronomic pavilion, and the so-called “magic nights,” in which the balloons will light up to music.

Guadalajara International Book Fair

The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) will invite Spain as the guest of honor next year. It is the most important literary event in the Spanish-speaking world and registered over 800,000 visitors this year.

It runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, and includes author talks, children’s activities, book sales and more.

With reports from La Lista, Time Out and Milenio