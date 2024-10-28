Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureMexico City Plus

Where to see Mexico City’s monumental alebrijes before October ends

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
2024 Alebrije Parade in Mexico City
If you missed the parade, the alebrijes will remain on display along the sidewalks of Paseo de la Reforma until Nov. 3, from the Angel of Independence to the Estela de Luz monument. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

On Oct. 19, Paseo de la Reforma hosted the much-anticipated Alebrijes Parade organized by the Museum of Popular Art (MAP), which saw 185 gigantic alebrijes — artisanal sculptures of fanciful creatures — stroll down Mexico City’s most prominent avenue. 

If you missed the parade, the alebrijes will remain on display along the sidewalks of Paseo de la Reforma until Nov. 3, from the Angel of Independence to the Estela de Luz monument.

Alebrije La Tempestad on Paseo de la Reforma
“La Tempestad,” by Angel Misael Velasco García, Centro Cultural Pedro López Elías, Tepoztlán, Morelos. (MAP/Facebook)

The parade 

City officials reported that over 630,000 people gathered along Paseo de la Reforma to witness the MAP’s 16th edition of the parade.  

The show began at noon on Oct. 19, with nearly 200 gigantic alebrijes journeying through downtown Mexico City. The colorful sculptures were created by experienced master cartoneros and emerging artists from all over Mexico. The states represented in this year’s parade include México state, Mexico City, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala.

The parade also featured regional dances, live music and dance groups.

The MAP hosts an annual award ceremony to recognize the three most impressive alebrijes. This year, the top three winners will receive cash prizes of 70,000 ((US $3,489), 50,000 (US $2,492) and 40,000 pesos (US $1,993), respectively. Furthermore, eleven alebrijes with ‘honorable mentions’ will receive a cash prize of 10,000 pesos (US $498).

What are alebrijes? 

Alebrijes are brightly colored Mexican folk art figures, typically made from papier-mâché or cardboard (cartonería). These remarkable figures, which blend features from different animals into fantastical combinations, were born from the imagination of artisan Pedro Linares López.

Alebrije Ferix on Paseo de la Reforma
“FERIX” by Abelardo Correa Nava, secondary school No. 161 Tomas Alva Edison, Mexico City. (MAP/Facebook)

The story of alebrijes begins like something out of a fever dream — quite literally. In 1936, Linares fell ill and spent months unconscious. During this time, he was visited by extraordinary visions: a donkey with wings soaring through his dreams, a lion sporting a dog’s head, and a rooster crowned with bull’s horns. Upon recovering, he brought these mysterious creatures — which he named alebrijes — to life using the traditional technique of cartonería.

While Linares had been crafting these magical beings for decades, it wasn’t until 1975 that his work captured global attention. British filmmaker Judith Bronowski created a documentary about his craft, catapulting him to international fame. 

Today, alebrijes stand as more than just art pieces. They’ve become a beloved symbol of Mexican creativity and imagination, reflecting the country’s rich biodiversity through their diverse forms. 

With reports from Excélsior

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sergio Pérez ahead of the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix

Heartbreak at home: ‘Checo’ Pérez finishes in last place at Mexico City Grand Prix

MND Staff - 0
Pérez wants to return to the Hermanos Rodríguez track next year, though he might have to find a new team after this weekend's disaster.
A Giant rabbit is What's on in Mexico City in November

What’s on in Mexico City in November?

Bethany Platanella - 0
Swing from the trapeze, rock out to Green Day or take in an outdoor art installation as November comes to the capital.
Jenny Frausto-Aguayo and Kevin Frausto

My American Dream is in Mexico: Jenny & Kevin

Rocio Lucero - 1
The social media stars left Chicago in search of their heritage - what they found was so much more than they ever imagined.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC