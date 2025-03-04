Few singer-songwriters in Mexico have left a legacy as profound as Juan Gabriel, affectionately known as “Juanga,” or “El Divo de Juárez.” Over the course of his long and storied career, the singer penned a string of enormous hits, moved hearts across the country and fought for civil rights, but who was the man whose music brought a nation to tears?

Humble beginnings

Alberto Aguilera Valadés was born in January 1950 in Parácuaro, Michoacán. As the youngest of six siblings in a low-income household, survival was a daily struggle. His father worked on their small plot of land while his mother did domestic work to provide for the family. His father suffered a severe mental breakdown when he accidentally set fire to a neighboring plot of land. He was institutionalized in a psychiatric hospital and vanished from their lives forever.

Forced to leave their home, the family relocated to Ciudad Juárez. The transition was far from easy, everyone had to work to survive, leaving little time for nurturing young Alberto. He often accompanied his mother to work, but his mischievous nature frequently led to trouble.

This ultimately drove his mother to place him in an orphanage. At just five years old, he was completely abandoned. Alberto found solace in a staff member at the institute named Juan Contreras, who taught him how to play musical instruments and became a father figure. At 13, Alberto escaped the institute and moved in with Juan.

With his newfound independence, he pursued a music career, but as the years passed, his longing drew him back to his family who had moved back to Michoacán. He channeled his emotions into songwriting, penning “La muerte del palomo,” a deeply melancholic piece reflecting on his father’s absence. This song marked the beginning of a notebook filled with compositions that would later propel him to fame.

The difficult path to success

Alberto moved to Ciudad Juárez and auditioned for the popular TV show “Noches Rancheras.” However, his big break came when he sneaked into El Noa Noa, a popular nightclub. His voice impressed the owner, who hired him as a regular performer. A few years later, Alberto moved to Mexico City to further pursue his dreams. One night, while singing at a bar, an agent noticed his talent and offered him a job at RCA as a backup singer.

His journey took a devastating turn when he was wrongly accused and sentenced for theft. During his 18 months at the Lecumberri prison, he wrote some of his most famous songs. The prison director, recognizing his talent, had him perform for the inmates and later helped secure his release. He returned to the stage with renewed determination and his new name, Juan Gabriel; a tribute to his father, Gabriel, and his beloved mentor, Juan.

The rise of a legend

In 1973 he released his first album, “El Alma Joven.” His dramatic performances quickly won over audiences but fame came with more hurdles. In conservative Mexico, Juan Gabriel’s flamboyant style and mannerisms sparked controversy. Reporters often questioned him about his sexual orientation, which he famously dismissed by saying: “What can be seen, doesn’t need to be asked.”

Despite the controversy, Juan Gabriel’s star continued to rise. His songs resonated with people of all backgrounds. A few years after his debut, he earned a Golden Album for selling over a million copies. He then reunited with his mother and they finally spent meaningful time together. However, she passed away only three years later, a loss that deeply affected him and inspired one of his most iconic songs, “Amor eterno.”

Breaking barriers

Juan Gabriel long dreamed of performing at Palacio de Bellas Artes. However, breaking into this revered institution was no easy feat. Many critics and cultural elites dismissed Juan Gabriel’s music as unsophisticated and meant for the masses, arguing that allowing his performance would diminish the institution’s prestige.

Beyond concerns about tainting the fine arts, there was an unspoken but undeniable factor driving the opposition: homophobia. Juan Gabriel’s unapologetic style clashed with the rigid conservatism of the time. Despite the resistance, Juan Gabriel refused to be confined by prejudice, determined to prove that popular music and the people who loved it deserved a place on the country’s grandest stage.

Juan Gabriel accomplished his dream of performing at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in May 1990 alongside the National Symphony Orchestra. His powerful voice and magnetic presence in a series of concerts at the venue were a resounding and sold-out success.

In August 2013, Juan Gabriel returned to Palacio de Bellas Artes to commemorate 40 years of his legendary career. This special concert was recorded using state of the art technology and the resulting album, “Mis 40 en Bellas Artes,” sold over 5 million copies, further cementing his superstar status.

The end of an era

On August 27, 2016 Juan Gabriel gave a dazzling performance at the Los Angeles Forum as part of a tour through the United States. As the concert came to a close, a powerful message appeared on the screens: “Congratulations to all the people who are proud to be who they are.”

The next morning, he passed away from a heart attack in Santa Monica, California. The news stunned millions of fans. His funeral was a nationwide moment of collective mourning. Over 700,000 people gathered around Palacio de Bellas Artes, where his ashes were placed for a fitting tribute. The ceremony was broadcast live on national television, allowing millions more to mourn from home. After the ceremony, his ashes were taken to Ciudad Juárez, where thousands gathered to welcome him home and lay him to rest.

Throughout his long career, Juan Gabriel authored hundreds of songs, amassed countless awards, sold millions of albums, and performed worldwide. Yet, his greatest achievement was becoming immortal. As he used to say: “As long as someone sings my songs, Juan Gabriel is alive.”

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at [email protected]