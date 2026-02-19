Mexico will debut its first 25-peso coin in honor of the World Cup

Mexico has announced it will debut three commemorative coins leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the country’s first-ever 25-peso coin, which will be made out of pure gold.

The new coins celebrate Mexico’s third time hosting the World Cup, which it previously hosted in 1970 and 1986. This time around, however, it will host alongside the United States and Canada in an unprecedented tournament across three countries.

📌 México será el primer país en ser anfitrión por tercera ocasión de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA. En el marco de este importante evento, el Senado aprobó la creación de tres monedas conmemorativas que serán un recuerdo de esta justa deportiva. Conoce sus valores nominales. 👇 pic.twitter.com/AjzK1hejsw — Senado de México (@senadomexicano) February 17, 2026

“Mexico will be the first country to host the FIFA World Cup for the third time,” the Senate said in its official X account.“In commemoration of this important event, the Senate approved the creation of three commemorative coins as a memento of the sporting competition.”

With 94 votes in favor, the Senate approved three new commemorative coins with different materials, values ​​and characteristics: a pure gold coin with a face value of 25 pesos, a pure silver coin with a face value of 10 pesos, and a bimetallic coin with a face value of 20 pesos.

The coins’ design will share key elements. The obverse will boast the National Coat of Arms in sculptural relief, with the legend “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” forming a semicircle above. Meanwhile, the reverse will feature a design with motifs alluding to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Once the decree is officially issued and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the coins will be available for purchase at authorized banking institutions, the Casa de Moneda de México (Mexican Mint) and specialized official shops.

Senators from various political parties said the commemorative coins highlight the cultural, social and economic importance of football in Mexico, which will host 13 matches across Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The inaugural game will take place at the Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, on June 11.

The World Cup coins are not to be confused with the new 10 and 20-peso coins that the Mexican Mint will gradually introduce starting this year. These ones are expected to reduce minting costs and strengthen anti-counterfeiting security.

With reports from Expansión