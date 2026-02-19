Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomeCulture
Culture

Mexico will debut its first 25-peso coin in honor of the World Cup

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A pile of 10-peso Mexican coins
The commemorative coins will include a pure gold 25-peso coin as well as new 20- and 10-peso pieces. (Peter Arreola/Pixabay)

Mexico has announced it will debut three commemorative coins leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the country’s first-ever 25-peso coin, which will be made out of pure gold.

The new coins celebrate Mexico’s third time hosting the World Cup, which it previously hosted in 1970 and 1986. This time around, however, it will host alongside the United States and Canada in an unprecedented tournament across three countries.

“Mexico will be the first country to host the FIFA World Cup for the third time,” the Senate said in its official X account.“In commemoration of this important event, the Senate approved the creation of three commemorative coins as a memento of the sporting competition.”

With 94 votes in favor, the Senate approved three new commemorative coins with different materials, values ​​and characteristics: a pure gold coin with a face value of 25 pesos, a pure silver coin with a face value of 10 pesos, and a bimetallic coin with a face value of 20 pesos.

The coins’ design will share key elements. The obverse will boast the National Coat of Arms in sculptural relief, with the legend “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” forming a semicircle above. Meanwhile, the reverse will feature a design with motifs alluding to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Once the decree is officially issued and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the coins will be available for purchase at authorized banking institutions, the Casa de Moneda de México (Mexican Mint) and specialized official shops.

Senators from various political parties said the commemorative coins highlight the cultural, social and economic importance of football in Mexico, which will host 13 matches across Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The inaugural game will take place at the Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, on June 11.

The World Cup coins are not to be confused with the new 10 and 20-peso coins that the Mexican Mint will gradually introduce starting this year. These ones are expected to reduce minting costs and strengthen anti-counterfeiting security.

With reports from Expansión

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
San Miguel Writers' Conference

San Miguel Writers’ Conference and Literary Festival draws record attendance

Cathy Siegner - 0
A record crowd showed up for the San Miguel Writers' Conference and Literary Festival can you blame them? The 21st edition in San Miguel de Allende featured a who's who of contemporary writers.
Octavio Paz

Made in Mexico: Octavio Paz and the search for a national soul

María Meléndez - 1
Octavio Paz is not without his critics, but the Nobel Prize winning author and poet is an essential voice when it comes to understanding Mexican history and culture.

Why has Qatar dedicated 2026 to celebrating Mexico?

MND Staff - 2
Qatar is set to celebrate the best of Mexican food and culture this year, but why is the Middle Eastern nation so interested in a country on the other side of the world?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC