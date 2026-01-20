New 10 and 20-peso coins to honor Mexico’s ancestry

Starting this year, Mexico will gradually replace its 10 and 20-peso coins after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and the Mexican Coin House announced changes in currency production.

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the new coins will be manufactured with a mix of metal alloys in order to optimize minting costs, adapt to metal availability, ensure continuity in the production of national currency and strengthen security systems.

The new 10-peso coin design will feature the national coat of arms with the inscription “Estados Unidos Mexicanos,” while the reverse will show the image of Tonatiuh, taken from the Sun Stone. The ring will also display the symbol “$10,” the mint mark “Mo,” and the inscription “diez pesos” (10 pesos).

Meanwhile, the 20-peso coin will be dodecagonal. The obverse will feature the same inscription “Estados Unidos Mexicanos,” and the back will depict the Temple of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá. It will also feature the symbol “$20,” the face value “veinte pesos” (20 pesos), the year of minting and the mint mark of the Mexican Coin House.

As a security feature, the reverse of the coin, within its center, will have the microtext “Chichén Itzá, Temple of Kukulkán — Cultural Heritage” and an image with the number 20.

The introduction of these new designs does not imply the immediate withdrawal of the coins currently in circulation, which will retain their legal tender status and be accepted throughout the country until the monetary authority determines otherwise.

In addition to changes to the 10 and 20-peso coins, a new generation of 1, 2 and 5-peso coins made of bronze-coated steel is being prepared as part of the Mexican Coin House’s 2025-2030 program.

These changes follow the withdrawal of the blue 20-peso banknote bearing the image of President Benito Juárez last year. Its successor is a green-and-reddish horizontally oriented 20-peso bill from the “G family,” which was introduced in 2021 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Mexican independence.

With reports from La Jornada, Uno TV and Milenio