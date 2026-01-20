Tuesday, January 20, 2026
HomeNews
News

New 10 and 20-peso coins to honor Mexico’s ancestry

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Bank of Mexico logo on a wall
Starting this year, Mexico will gradually replace its 10 and 20-peso coins with new designs honoring Tonatiuh, the Mexica sun god, and the Maya Temple of Kukulkan at Chichén Itzá. (Cuartoscuro)

Starting this year, Mexico will gradually replace its 10 and 20-peso coins after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and the Mexican Coin House announced changes in currency production. 

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the new coins will be manufactured with a mix of metal alloys in order to optimize minting costs, adapt to metal availability, ensure continuity in the production of national currency and strengthen security systems. 

The new 10-peso coin design will feature the national coat of arms with the inscription “Estados Unidos Mexicanos,” while the reverse will show the image of Tonatiuh, taken from the Sun Stone. The ring will also display the symbol “$10,” the mint mark “Mo,” and the inscription “diez pesos” (10 pesos).

Meanwhile, the 20-peso coin will be dodecagonal. The obverse will feature the same inscription “Estados Unidos Mexicanos,” and the back will depict the Temple of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá. It will also feature the symbol “$20,” the face value “veinte pesos” (20 pesos), the year of minting and the mint mark of the Mexican Coin House. 

As a security feature, the reverse of the coin, within its center, will have the microtext “Chichén Itzá, Temple of Kukulkán — Cultural Heritage” and an image with the number 20. 

Kukulkán
The Temple of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá in Quintana Roo. (Wikimedia Commons)

The introduction of these new designs does not imply the immediate withdrawal of the coins currently in circulation, which will retain their legal tender status and be accepted throughout the country until the monetary authority determines otherwise. 

In addition to changes to the 10 and 20-peso coins, a new generation of 1, 2 and 5-peso coins made of bronze-coated steel is being prepared as part of the Mexican Coin House’s 2025-2030 program. 

These changes follow the withdrawal of the blue 20-peso banknote bearing the image of President Benito Juárez last year. Its successor is a green-and-reddish horizontally oriented 20-peso bill from the “G family,” which was introduced in 2021 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Mexican independence.

With reports from La Jornada, Uno TV and Milenio

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexican flag

IMF maintains 1.5% growth forecast for Mexico in 2026

MND Staff - 0
The agency’s forecast is higher than that of other financial institutions, with the most recent Citi survey, for example, putting Mexico’s growth outlook at 0.3% for 2025 and 1.3% for 2026. 
Interior of an air control tower in Mexico City

Mexico says FAA flight warnings are precautionary, have no operational impact

MND Staff - 2
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday issued advisories urging U.S. airline pilots to "exercise caution" when flying over the Mexican Pacific and the Gulf of California due to military activities and GNSS interference.
Alejandro Rosales Castillo

Mexico captures an FBI ’10 most-wanted fugitive’

MND Staff - 1
Alejandro Rosales Castillo, a U.S. citizen, entered Mexico shortly after he allegedly murdered his co-worker and former girlfriend in August 2016.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC