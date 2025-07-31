The ‘Salida a Celaya’ strip is quietly leading San Miguel’s dining boom

What attracts most people to San Miguel de Allende is challenging to put into words. And yet, the ephemeral charms of its jacarandas in spring and gilded 17th-century Baroque mural work splashed across the ceilings of sanctuaries earned the Bajío town a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation and the local pride of being celebrated as the “Best City in the World” by Travel + Leisure magazine once again this year.

As a hospitality lifer and former Top 10 in America restaurant owner with a live-in James Beard Award-nominated chef for a mother, I wasn’t looking at San Miguel’s restaurant scene through rose-colored glasses when I got here four years ago. I arrived pregnant with twins and I was constantly starving. Eating for three and on the hunt for comfort meals, I was mainly disappointed by the mediocre dining options downtown.

Most “where to eat in San Miguel de Allende” searches will steer you to overpriced rooftop bars, where jaw-dropping pastel panoramas form the backdrop for exquisitely plated, nonspecific international fare. But Centro’s feast-for-the-eyes dishes are woefully lacking in sazón and soul, despite their aesthetic overtures. Regrettably, San Miguel’s relatively walkable, densely concentrated city center is where many of its most-read city guides start and end.

Having lived in five different homes and neighborhoods since giving birth here, I — alongside my Burmese American chef-mama, Mexican foodie husband and Bur-Mexi gourmand toddlers — have tirelessly combed the city in search of memorable meals for our multicultural palates. If you’re taking your cues from “best of” roundups, you might miss the chance to experience an elite culinary tour of the world on a plate, and I don’t want you to have to wait four years like we did before discovering it.

Spoiler alert: You’re not going to find any of our neighborhood gems on the 50 Best Bars list or in the Michelin guide yet, but you’re guaranteed to become a repeat customer, complete with bragging rights to confidently say you didn’t fall prey to tourist traps on all the “it” lists written by people just passing through. Whether you’re in town for a visit or here for the long haul, I beg you: Don’t spend all your time in Centro’s 60-block radius.



Instead, head down San Miguel’s main thoroughfare, the Salida a Celaya, leading toward the nearby city of Celaya, famed for regional delicacies like artisanal cajeta, or goat’s milk caramel. Should you dare to venture south of Centro just five minutes by car — or a 20-minute walk — I’ll show you where the industry locals go to eat along what we can call the Salida a Celaya strip.



Café Quería: Best of the strip

A massive copper espresso machine shines at the entrance of Café Quería, a beacon lighting the way inside a temple to Mexico’s carne asada heritage, filled with some of the city’s best espresso drinks, made with Tatemado’s locally roasted specialty coffee. On the back patio, light and shadows wind through the roofing’s bamboo slats, dancing over humble metal trays filled with a half-dozen housemade condiments. And if the bone marrow oozing over dichromatic layers of hand-nixtamaled, grill-kissed tortillas and the cloudlike microfoam on your flat white feels like they’ve been blessed, that’s because, well, they have been.

Since 2023, co-owners Andrix Oropeza, 28, and Tim Vanderwerf, 29, have consciously created a speakeasy sanctuary through their revolutionary, faith-based vision of hospitality where, as Oropeza puts it, “no one is disposable.” Just a few years before opening Quería, the pair met at Andrix’s family taco cart, Los Tiznados. Realizing they shared a vision that began in their adolescence, Café Quería only hires local youth from underserved populations in partnership with the Christian nonprofit Young Life. Staff members, who Oropeza calls the “arms and legs” of the operation, generally join the team with no prior restaurant experience, then rotate through all service stations, front and back of house, in hopes of finding their niche and being promoted from within. Many, like the current 16-year-old manager who gleefully greets guests at the start of every visit, do just that.

While Vanderwerf is the Querétaro-born, Puebla-raised son of Michigan missionary parents with no prior restaurant experience, much of Oropeza’s paternal lineage has been dedicated to making Hidalgo-style barbacoa and pollo ximbo, a dish traditionally associated with the Hñähñu (Otomí) people of Hidalgo’s Mezquital Valley. Like barbacoa, pollo ximbo is marinated in chili and spices, then wrapped in maguey leaves and cooked overnight in an earth oven.

Unintentionally planting seeds for his future endeavor during the Covid-19 pandemic, Oropeza followed his mother’s patient guidance in the kitchen, with Mamá Oropeza giving her son specific instructions for how to make traditional home-cooked meals from her childhood. In 2022, after shuttering Kab’an, the family’s first seasonally-inspired comida de origen Mexican restaurant, Oropeza’s time at Los Tiznados proved not only inspirational but foundational for the recipes Quería now serves: crispy enchiladas dedicated to his dad, comforting chilaquiles he hopes his mom will approve of and saucy enfrijoladas prepared the way his sister likes them.

The menu reflects the culmination of both owners’ teenage dreams, a sacred tribute to Hidalgo family-style memories, homestyle Mexican fare and the team’s daily prayer. With every visit, the Quería crew aims to restore something in you. “Isn’t that the whole point?” Oropeza asks. “Restaurants are about restoration through hospitality.”

Raíces: Breakfast reimagined

Chef Vanessa Romero and her mostly female cooking crew embody everything about being chingona (badass). The breakfast-all-day menu retains the authentic essence of old classics while innovating florally adorned, futuristic takes on them. Better still, Romero’s no-frills, all-flavor approach to upgrading Mexican morning staples like stuffed chilaquiles embarazados with pressed pork rinds, dusted with black chili ash and floating in a morita salsa alongside smoky-sweet café de olla served in canteen cups is more reminiscent of a backyard barbecue than sitting down at a restaurant.

Don’t leave without ordering the corn and cottage cheese hot cakes, drizzled with pure agave honey and fresh berries. Avocado water may sound like an oddly savory finish, but its creamy texture and sweet-salty balance offer guilt-free indulgence to wash it all down. On weekends, Raíces stays open until 10 p.m., with seasonally rotating dinner specials.

Lima: Where food cultures collide

Before my kids were born, they were somersaulting in my belly as their dad and I spun around to live salsa rhythms at this modern Peruvian joint’s former rooftop location. Once our children were old enough to join us at Lima, we were thankful for the high chairs that were slid tableside even before us having to ask for them, the cheerful waiters who made our little diners feel special by carrying them on their hips to high-five Chef Sebastián Soldevila in his open kitchen and the speedy service of generous portions.

Hailing from Cusco, Soldevila delights with unexpected textures in his Peruvian share plates and the most inventive sushi rolls in town. Some might wonder, “Why serve sushi?” Far from being a gringo-bait marketing strategy, Asian-Peruvian cuisine is as authentic to the modern Peruvian culinary canon as is ceviche. That’s because it evolved with generations of of Chinese and Japanese migration to Peru dating back to the 1800s.

On a rainy summer afternoon, nothing beats slurping a bowl of chupe de camarones, a classic soup from Arequipa, Peru, with massive shrimp swimming in a spicy, herbaceous broth. It’s a bewildering pairing that hits your nose before your tongue can figure it out: huacatay (Peruvian black mint) meets strings of melted cheese and a delicate poached egg, with the option to add more seafood to the mix — and I recommend you do.

Fari: Not your nonna’s trattoria

In 2024, Italian-born Chef Davide Giribaldi of Cien Fuegos and local restaurateur-darlings, the brothers Toño and Andrés Aranda Lavalle, joined forces to launch Fari, boldly replacing their previous grab-and-go torta shop at the same address. Building on the longstanding successes of their other culinary concepts — the inventive tostada mecca Tostévere and the elegant, Mediterranean-inspired Bocaciega, among others — the family legacy continues at this sleek yet casual roadside hub. Here, you can people-watch and soak in street performances on the covered terrace, or nestle cozily into one of the few tables inside for a more intimate evening.

Don’t let the white tablecloths or brick oven-facing bar fool you; the real showstopper is the carciofi al formo, an artichoke a la leña slathered in porcini mushroom hollandaise with a mountain of parmesan hiding a sensuous runny egg that bursts into the heart’s center at first poke. No visit to Fari is complete without a classic cocktail; the Negroni and Aperol Spritz rival those being stirred and poured in New York City’s best bars.

For starters, order the white wine sautéed mussels, dunked in a garlicky parsley broth, accompanied by paprika-seasoned shoestring fries and a torched lemon wedge. Save room for a simple wood-fired margarita pizza that does Italy’s finest bistros justice. The whole experience is pause-worthy. Enjoy la dolce far niente as hand-cut noodles, offered in eight distinct sauce baths, transport you closer to the Bel Paese with each satisfied twist of your fork.

Nudol: Late-night vinyl vibes and ramen

In another Salida a Celaya redemption story, owner Daniel Merkel and his interior architect fiancée Regina Lauxterman gutted Mikka, their fast-casual sushi concept, in 2024 to give it a sexy minimalist design and Asian-inspired menu makeover. The switch to Nudol is paying dividends in local patronage. One of San Miguel’s few late-night dining options that doesn’t demand you quickly wolf down tacos streetside while standing or balancing atop plastic bar stools, Nudol features a crew of rotating DJs spins sets of jazz, funk and rock vinyl from the 1960s to the ’80s, attracting a hipper and more mature local ’30s-to-40s crowd after hours.

Standout dishes include the triple-fried, Korean-ish gojuchang wings, farm-fresh smashed cucumber salad and shio ramen with a chicken-dashi blended broth, a thick slab of flame-torched pork belly and a jammy soy egg. San Miguel’s retirement-age patrons prefer frequenting Nudol’s L-shaped bar or quieter outdoor patio while the sun’s still out. After dark, an unforgettable night of dumplings and drinks could carry on as late as 2 a.m., “if we vibin’,” says Merkel.

Simone Jacobson is a Burmese American cultural connector, toddler twin mama and writer based in San Miguel de Allende. By day, she is the Content Director for Well Spirit Collective. In all other moments, she strives to raise compassionate children who never lose their curiosity, tenderness and radiant light. Read more by Simone here.