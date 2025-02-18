Volaris to launch direct flights from SLP to 3 Texas cities

Starting in July, the Mexican budget airline Volaris will offer direct flights to Houston, Dallas and San Antonio from San Luis Potosí International Airport (SLP), enhancing its connection with the United States.

Flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, on board Airbus A220 planes with a 186-passenger capacity.

During the recent national meeting of the Association of Mexico’s Ministries of Tourism (Asetur), recently held in the state of Nayarit, the Tourism Ministry announced that Volaris’ decision to expand operations in San Luis Potosí is a response to the state’s security, stability and growth.

Delta Airlines, in partnership with Aeroméxico, will also launch a new nonstop route between San Luis Potosí and Atlanta. The new route will depart SLP at 9 a.m., arriving in Atlanta at 2:22 p.m. The return leg will depart Atlanta at 3:39 p.m., reaching San Luis Potosi at 4:49 p.m.

Feb. 24 will also see the addition of new domestic routes. Operated by TAR Aerolíneas, SLP’s airport will have direct flights to Querétaro and Monterrey. The flight will be served daily by an Embraer 190 aircraft.

San Luis Potosí’s Minister of Tourism, Yolanda Josefina Cepeda Echevarría, said that the state’s international air connectivity highlights its progress as a vital hub for trade, investment and global mobility.

In the last decade, the city has seen an increase in automotive industry firms building plants there, including Goodyear, BMW, Midori Auto Leather, and the Dräxlmaier Group, an auto parts maker.

San Luis Potosí, which once was once a gold and silver mining hub, is a less-visited destination compared to other tourist hubs like Mexico City, Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya.

However, the state has attractions like the capital’s historic center, which was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2018, and la Huasteca Potosina, a natural region in the center of Mexico that has become attractive to hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

