In a boost for the Rivera Maya economy, Hotel Xcaret unveils US $700M expansion

aquatic rides at theme park
Hotel Xcaret México offers guests a huge selection of entertainment options as it seeks to combine lodging, fun and nature in one price. (Bernardo Cueto/X)

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama and federal Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora led the opening ceremony for the expansion of the Playa del Carmen mega-resort Hotel Xcaret México, one of the region’s most ambitious tourism projects in recent years.

With an investment of US $700 million, the new phase of Hotel Xcaret México adds 900 rooms and creates 2,130 new direct jobs.

lady at podium
Federal Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora led the ceremony for the opening of the Xcaret expansion along with Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama. (Xcaret/X)

Governor Lezama noted that the investment, announced last October, strengthens the local and regional economy while supporting suppliers, entrepreneurs, and those involved in the tourism industry.  

“This expansion is a clear demonstration of investor confidence in the transformation led by our President Claudia Sheinbaum and is part of Plan México, a national strategy that promotes development with social justice and well-being for those who make our state great,” Lezama wrote on her official social media accounts, along with pictures of the ceremony.

Xcaret’s expansion introduces five new family-friendly Casas (themed buildings) featuring signature restaurants and entertainment areas for children, teenagers and adults, all in an eco-integrative environment. There will be 20 restaurants on the property, many of which are run by renowned chefs offering specialties ranging from traditional Mexican cuisine to innovative modern creations.

The property also features new water areas with slides and pools. 

According to Grupo Xcaret President Miguel Quintana Pali and Finance Vice President Marco Constandse, the current expansion is part of a larger strategic plan that will include a total of US $3.3 billion to develop a comprehensive tourist complex.

Xcaret is renowned for what it calls its “All-Fun Inclusive” model, which allows guests unlimited access to all of the group’s theme parks, including Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco, Xenses, Xavage and Xenotes. It also includes water sports and sailing. The idea is to integrate lodging, entertainment and nature into a single tourist proposal.

According to its website, Grupo Xcaret’s combined properties welcomed five million visitors in 2023, making it one of the most visited brands in the Riviera Maya. 

With reports from Deportes Quintana Roo and López Dóriga

