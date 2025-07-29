What’s on in Guadalajara in August?

Looking for things to do in Guadalajara in August? Summer is at its peak, and the city’s events schedule is bustling, featuring more concerts than any other month so far in 2025.

Here are the top events and concerts taking place in Guadalajara this August.

Lindsay Stirling on tour

American violinist, composer and dancer Lindsay Stirling will perform live in Guadalajara as part of her The Duality Tour 2025, in which she presents her latest album, Duality Deluxe.

On this tour, Stirling fuses her violin virtuosity with dynamic choreography, performing well-known songs such as “Crystallize,” “Shatter Me” and “Elements,” as well as special versions of traditional Mexican songs such as “Cielito Lindo” and “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar.”

Dates: August 6

Location: Telmex Auditorium. Obreros de Cananea 747, Complejo Belenes, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 2,383 pesos (US $151)

Tesistán Corn Festival

The Tesistán Corn Festival is one of the most anticipated gastronomic and cultural festivals in Guadalajara, one that celebrates the region’s rich corn heritage.

During the fair, visitors can sample a wide variety of corn products, including cooked and grilled corn, esquites — small cups of roasted corn kernels prepared with toppings like butter, mayonnaise, cheese and chile — homemade cornbread and many more.

Dates: August 13-17

Location: Main Square of San Francisco Tesistán in Zapopan, Jalisco

Cost: Free

Maluma in Concert

Internationally acclaimed singer and Latin Grammy winner Maluma, recognized as one of the greatest exponents of contemporary Latin music, is back in Guadalajara as part of his international “Pretty + Dirty World Tour” on two consecutive dates in August.

Fans can expect to hear the Colombian artist’s hits like “Felices los 4”, “Hawái” and “Borro Cassette.”

Dates: August 15 and 16

Location: Auditorio Telmex. Obreros de Cananea 747, Complejo Belenes, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 7,894 for a VIP ticket (US $422)

Mexican alt-rock favorites Allison in concert

If you’re interested in exploring Mexican alternative rock music, this concert is your chance. Allison, one of Mexico’s iconic bands in the genre, is returning to Guadalajara to perform live their greatest hits. Made up of Erik, Fear, Alfie, and Diego, the band is known for songs like “Frágil,” “Memorama” and “Aquí.”

Dates: August 23

Location: Teatro Diana. Avenida 16 de Septiembre No. 710, Guadalajara, Jalisco

Cost: Starting at 1,280 pesos (US $42)

Reggae and ska legends Los Pericos

Argentine band Los Pericos, icons of Latin American reggae and ska, will come back to Guadalajara for a live performance as part of their 2025 international tour marking their 35-year career and the legacy of their album “Big Yuyo.”

You’ll hear some of Los Pericos’ most popular hits, including “Runaway,” “Waitin,” “El Ritual de la Banana,” “Pupilas Distantes” and “Me Late.”

Dates: August 24

Location: Teatro Diana. Avenida 16 de Septiembre No. 710, Guadalajara

Cost: Starting at 1,200 pesos (US $64)

International Mariachi and Charrería Festival

One of Guadalajara’s most anticipated festivals every year is the Mariachi and Charrería International Festival, which celebrates some of the country’s most iconic traditions, both of which have been declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Back for its 32nd edition, the festival will feature music, folklore, and charrería equestrian competitions all across Jalisco, with over 170 events planned.

Charrería is Mexico’s national sport.

A highlight of the festival is the mariachi gala at Guadalajara’s Degollado Theater, where national and international groups perform alongside the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra. Other notable events include charrería championships and exhibitions at charro arenas (lienzos charros) across the Guadalajara metropolitan area and other municipalities throughout the state.

To see the full program, click here.

Dates: August 27 to September 7

Location: Several venues across Jalisco, including the Degollado Theater in Guadalajara

Cost: Varying prices

Kylie Minogue in concert

The iconic Aussie pop diva brings her Tension Tour 2025 to Guadalajara in August. The tour promotes her recent albums Tension and Tension II (released in 2023 and 2024), which include songs like “Taboo” and “Things We Do For Love.”

Fans can also expect to hear her iconic classics like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Come Into My World,” which earned her a Grammy in 2003.

Dates: August 24

Location: Auditorio Telmex. Obreros de Cananea 747, Complejo Belenes, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at $4,380 pesos (US $234)

Forest picnic with palReal chef Fabián Delgado

Calling all nature lovers to a guided tour led by biologist Daniel Bojórquez, which concludes with a picnic prepared by chef Fabián Delgado. Founder of one of Guadalajara’s most popular restaurants, palReal, Delgado is a self-taught chef who has enhanced the city’s culinary scene with his creative dishes in a variety of gastronomical projects.

The experience includes beverages, food and a mushroom-printed manual.

Dates: August 9 and 23

Location: Bosque de la Primavera (Meeting point at entrance to the forest by Mariano Otero).

Cost: Starting at 1,990 pesos (US $106).