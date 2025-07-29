Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoLifestyle

What’s on in Guadalajara in August?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Lindsay Stirling performs with her violin amid colorful floral projections in the romo shot for The Duality Tour, which she brings to Guadalajara's Auditorio Telmex on August 6.
Always intriguing violinist Lindsey Stirling brings her The Duality Tour 2025 for one night at Guadalajara's Telmex Auditorium on August 6. (Lindsey Stirling)

Looking for things to do in Guadalajara in August? Summer is at its peak, and the city’s events schedule is bustling, featuring more concerts than any other month so far in 2025. 

Here are the top events and concerts taking place in Guadalajara this August.

Lindsay Stirling on tour

American violinist Lindsay Stirling poses with her violin in a retro-styled kitchen setting, wearing a red beret and white outfit
(Heather Koepp/Lindseystirling.com)

American violinist, composer and dancer Lindsay Stirling will perform live in Guadalajara as part of her The Duality Tour 2025, in which she presents her latest album, Duality Deluxe. 

On this tour, Stirling fuses her violin virtuosity with dynamic choreography, performing well-known songs such as “Crystallize,” “Shatter Me” and “Elements,” as well as special versions of traditional Mexican songs such as “Cielito Lindo” and “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar.”

Dates: August 6
Location: Telmex Auditorium. Obreros de Cananea 747, Complejo Belenes, Zapopan
Cost: Starting at 2,383 pesos (US $151)

Tesistán Corn Festival

Hands hold green and yellow pastry shaped like a fat, stubby ear of corn.
(Tesistán Corn Festival)

The Tesistán Corn Festival is one of the most anticipated gastronomic and cultural festivals in Guadalajara, one that celebrates the region’s rich corn heritage. 

During the fair, visitors can sample a wide variety of corn products, including cooked and grilled corn, esquites — small cups of roasted corn kernels prepared with toppings like butter, mayonnaise, cheese and chile — homemade cornbread and many more. 

Dates: August 13-17
Location: Main Square of San Francisco Tesistán in Zapopan, Jalisco
Cost: Free

Maluma in Concert

Colombian reggaeton star Maluma poses with a bandage on his face, ahead of his Pretty + Dirty World 2025 tour, which makes a stop in Guadalajara in August
(Maluma/X)

Internationally acclaimed singer and Latin Grammy winner Maluma, recognized as one of the greatest exponents of contemporary Latin music, is back in Guadalajara as part of his international “Pretty + Dirty World Tour” on two consecutive dates in August. 

Fans can expect to hear the Colombian artist’s hits like “Felices los 4”, “Hawái” and “Borro Cassette.”

Dates: August 15 and 16
Location: Auditorio Telmex. Obreros de Cananea 747, Complejo Belenes, Zapopan
Cost: Starting at 7,894 for a VIP ticket (US $422)

Mexican alt-rock favorites Allison in concert

Mexican alternative rock band Allison poses for a promotional photo ahead of their 2025 tour, which stops in Guadalajara
(Allison)

If you’re interested in exploring Mexican alternative rock music, this concert is your chance. Allison, one of Mexico’s iconic bands in the genre, is returning to Guadalajara to perform live their greatest hits. Made up of Erik, Fear, Alfie, and Diego, the band is known for songs like “Frágil,” “Memorama” and “Aquí.”

Dates: August 23
Location: Teatro Diana. Avenida 16 de Septiembre No. 710, Guadalajara, Jalisco
Cost: Starting at 1,280 pesos (US $42)

Reggae and ska legends Los Pericos

Argentine reggae and ska band Los Pericos pose for a group photo
(Los Pericos)

Argentine band Los Pericos, icons of Latin American reggae and ska, will come back to Guadalajara for a live performance as part of their 2025 international tour marking their 35-year career and the legacy of their album “Big Yuyo.”

You’ll hear some of Los Pericos’ most popular hits, including “Runaway,” “Waitin,” “El Ritual de la Banana,” “Pupilas Distantes” and “Me Late.”

Dates: August 24
Location: Teatro Diana. Avenida 16 de Septiembre No. 710, Guadalajara
Cost: Starting at 1,200 pesos (US $64) 

International Mariachi and Charrería Festival

Mariachi musicians perform alongside an orchestra on a stage at the Mariachi and Charrería International Festival in Guadalajara
(Encuentro Internacional de Mariachi y Charrería)

One of Guadalajara’s most anticipated festivals every year is the Mariachi and Charrería International Festival, which celebrates some of the country’s most iconic traditions, both of which have been declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. 

Back for its 32nd edition, the festival will feature music, folklore, and charrería equestrian competitions all across Jalisco, with over 170 events planned. 

Charrería is Mexico’s national sport.

A highlight of the festival is the mariachi gala at Guadalajara’s Degollado Theater, where national and international groups perform alongside the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra. Other notable events include charrería championships and exhibitions at charro arenas (lienzos charros) across the Guadalajara metropolitan area and other municipalities throughout the state.

To see the full program, click here.

Dates: August 27 to September 7
Location: Several venues across Jalisco, including the Degollado Theater in Guadalajara
Cost: Varying prices

Kylie Minogue in concert

Promotional poster for Kylie Minogue's Tension Tour 2025 shows the Australian pop star and lists Latin American dates, including her August 24 concert in Guadalajara, Mexico.
(Kylie Minogue)

The iconic Aussie pop diva brings her Tension Tour 2025 to Guadalajara in August. The tour promotes her recent albums Tension and Tension II (released in 2023 and 2024), which include songs like “Taboo” and “Things We Do For Love.”

Fans can also expect to hear her iconic classics like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Come Into My World,” which earned her a Grammy in 2003.

Dates: August 24
Location: Auditorio Telmex. Obreros de Cananea 747, Complejo Belenes, Zapopan
Cost: Starting at $4,380 pesos (US $234)

Forest picnic with palReal chef Fabián Delgado

 

Promotional poster for the Picnic de Hongos (Mushroom Picnic) shows wild mushrooms and lists dates including August 9 and 23, 2025, when chef Fabián Delgado lead a gourmet picnic in the forests outside Guadalajara.
(Reverde via Fabián Delgado/Instagram)

Calling all nature lovers to a guided tour led by biologist Daniel Bojórquez, which concludes with a picnic prepared by chef Fabián Delgado. Founder of one of Guadalajara’s most popular restaurants, palReal, Delgado is a self-taught chef who has enhanced the city’s culinary scene with his creative dishes in a variety of gastronomical projects. 

The experience includes beverages, food and a mushroom-printed manual.

Dates: August 9 and 23
Location: Bosque de la Primavera (Meeting point at entrance to the forest by Mariano Otero).
Cost: Starting at 1,990 pesos (US $106).

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
two swimmers holding medals

Mexico’s divers dominate podium with 4 medals in Singapore

MND Staff - 0
Call it a synchronized success: star duos Celaya-Olvera and Agúndez-Estudillo both earned silver medals on Sunday, bringing Mexico's total medal haul at the World Aquatics Championships to five.
A reserved table at an outdoor restaurant overlooks a beach and ocean at sunset in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico

What’s on in Los Cabos in August?

Chris Sands - 0
It might be low season in Los Cabos, but there is dancing, drinking and fishing galore for visitors to the Baja California Peninsula.

What’s the next golf course to open in Los Cabos?

Chris Sands - 5
With new offerings at Querencia, Baja Bay Club and Quivira, there's plenty of new golf courses coming to Los Cabos.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC