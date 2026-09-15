Feed the Hungry San Miguel

Feed the Hungry San Miguel is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing hunger and improving the health and well-being of children and vulnerable families in the San Miguel de Allende municipality. Established in 1984, it operates school-meal, nutrition-education, early-childhood, and emergency food-support programs, with a strong focus on underserved rural communities.

The organization combines U.S.-based fundraising and strategic oversight through Feed the Hungry San Miguel, Inc. with local implementation by Feed the Hungry A.C., its Mexican charitable entity. Its programs provide thousands of nutritious meals to students each school day while supporting healthier family nutrition and longer-term community development.