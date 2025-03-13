Heading to the Oxxo? Here’s what you should be buying

How many times do you pass an Oxxo when you’re in Mexico? I don’t know about you, but I’ve frequented this convenience store regularly for the last decade. No matter what I’m looking for, Oxxo always seems to have my back.

Every time I’m on the bus or boarding a flight at Benito Juarez International Airport, I like to have a snack or two to keep me company. It saves me from going hungry whenever I’m passing through parts of Mexico that lack restaurant options and a good Wi-Fi connection. Having Oxxo snacks on you for long-ish road trips or layovers also tends to be a great way to budget on food since most items are between 20 and 100 pesos (US $1-5).

I’ve tried dozens of items Oxxo has to offer. Maybe, even more than that. And the last time I was in Mexico, I came up with a top 5 list of my favorite Oxxo snacks. Was it easy to narrow it down to five? No. If you ask me, we may have to do a series on the different types of Oxxo snacks you can find.

But to get the ball rolling on this debate, here’s what earned a spot on my list.

Number 5: Príncipe

Like an Oreo with a crunchy cookie exterior and a soft fudgy middle, Príncipe is one of my favorite sweet treats for a reason. You can find these in big family-sized packaging or small packs that you can have in your day bag for when you go to the beach. I tend to grab these cookies when I know I’ll be on the ADO bus for hours, because they’re also quite filling.

I’ve shared Príncipes with new friends I’ve met at hostels, family members and even taxi drivers. I used to be the kid at school who’d always have a pack of gum on hand, and sharing it with my peers has allowed me to make lifelong friends. Encouraging people to gravitate towards my favourite Oxxo snacks with similar energy has allowed me to see that most people enjoy Príncipe for the same reasons. In other words, it’s the kind of snack I’d get if I were to invite friends over to my house to watch a World Cup soccer game.

Number 4: Emperador

Similarly to Príncipe, I’ve found that a lot of people I’ve met are also keen on Emperador cookies. But I believe that it deserves as spot on my list because it comes in multiple flavors. At every Oxxo I’ve ever walked into, I’ve never failed to see at least a handful of Emperador brands on the shelf.

The flavors I’ve come across the most are vanilla, chocolate, and cheddar(?!). I appreciate how they have a cookie for every palate. If I’m in the mood for a sweet treat or something a little more savory, I know Emperador has me covered.

But if I were to give a strong recommendation on which one to pick up on your next trip to Oxxo, I’d say go with the Emperador cookie that fuses the vanilla and chocolate together. When you bite into it, all the flavors meld beautifully in your mouth. If you’re a fan of dessert items, it doesn’t get much better than this, especially under 50 pesos.

Number 3: Sabritas

I’m what you’d call a textbook “biscuit man.” But even then, Oxxo has some great chip options that I swear by particularly when I’m on the bus and want to get something to easily share with friends.

Sabritas have a variety of flavors for every palate. If you like snacks that are cheese-based or filled with hot chilis, Sabritas has you covered. Sometimes, it’s good to take chances on new flavors since Sabritas have so many. While you might recognize them as Lays back in the U.S., Mexico offers a fresh look at chip flavoring, with all the spice you’ve come to expect from Mexican life.

On the bus from Oaxaca to Puerto Escondido last December, I decided to go with sour cream and herb flavor, and wasn’t disappointed. The only thing missing was a jar of salsa, but it’s a mental note I’ve made for next time (and guess what? Oxxo also has you covered).

Number 2: Mazapan de la Rosa

If you ask me, we can’t have a list of the top Oxxo snacks without including Mazapan de la Rosa. It’s a classic sweet treat for everyone who either grew up Mexican or has lived in the country long enough to discover them.

With a peanut butter-like taste, this is a crowd favorite if you want to make a good first impression on your nieces (if they’re not allergic, of course). It also functions as a good dessert item if you don’t want anything too heavy after dinner.

But there’s also something nostalgic and wholesome about finding Mazapan outside of Mexico. In my hometown of Montreal, there aren’t many good taquerias. But one of the few authentic ones I do know of sells Mazapan de la Rosa at their front counter. It may be insignificant for some people, but to me it means everything. It always reminds me of my grandparents’ house in Mexico City or the Oxxo in Playa Del Carmen where I met my best friends during the pandemic years.

Number 1: Platívolos

Whenever I’m in Mexico, there’s one Oxxo cookie I tell everyone to try at least once. I’ve recently given some to two friends I met on the road in Oaxaca to show them how much I valued our friendship after we survived a long hike together at Hierve el Agua.

It’s just like the vanilla and chocolate version of Emperador, but it’s a little softer and creamier in texture. If I were to compare it to something, I’d say it almost tastes like a mini birthday cake. I can go through a pack of these within an hour and that’s me being modest.

I had these for the first time when I was in Bacalar, after kayaking in Los Rapidos. I only wanted a quick bite after my day in the water, but turned out to be one of the smartest purchase decisions I’ve made in a Mexican convenience store.



What’s in your Oxxo shopping bag?

Carrying 3,200 items, it’s fair to say Oxxo holds many gems. And if I were to name an honorable mention, I’d go with Tina Rosa Tortillinas. I love making breakfast quesadillas at home, and it’s by far the best packaged tortilla on the market. You can find Tina Rosa everywhere in Mexico, but it’s better to get them at Oxxo since the lineups have shorter wait times than Chedraui and other grocery stores.

So, what are your top 5 Oxxo snacks? Let us know in the comments below.

Ian Ostroff is an indie author, journalist, and copywriter from Montreal, Canada. You can find his work in various outlets, including Map Happy and The Suburban. When he’s not writing, you can find Ian at the gym, a café, or anywhere within Mexico visiting family and friends.