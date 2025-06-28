Taste of Mexico: Chayote

When we Mexicans struggle with a situation that seems impossible to handle, we say that we are pariendo chayotes, which can be translated as “giving birth to chayotes.” This expression paints a painful image since one variety of chayote is covered in thorns — definitely not something you’d wish on anyone, even your worst enemy.

Moreover, the chayote, with its delicate and mild flavor, is often underestimated in Mexico and associated with bland hospital food. This reputation is completely undeserved. Few vegetables deserve as much recognition as chayotes.

Chayote? What are you talking about?

If someone confidently claims that the chayote was domesticated 2,000 or 3,000 years ago, approach this information with skepticism. There is no archaeological or historic record that can confirm when or where it first appeared. What we do know is that the name “chayote” is a distorted version of the Nahuatl word “tzapatliayotli,” which means “spiny squash.”

This vegetable originated in central and southern Mexico. Although it did not attain the cultural significance of corn or beans, it was still valued for its adaptability to various climates and the fact that nearly every part of it can be used.

To date, 365 varieties of chayote have been identified in Mexico and Central America. The most common types include the spiny chayote, the round green variety and the round white variety.

Nutritional information

For many Mexicans, chayote becomes a go-to ingredient when we’re trying to reclaim our summer figures, due to its low calorie content. Composed of around 90% water, a single chayote contains only 40 to 60 calories. Additionally, it is packed with essential minerals and vitamins, including vitamins C, B2, B9, and K, as well as potassium, iron, antioxidants and fiber.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

Given its impressive nutritional profile, it’s no surprise that chayote is a common choice for hospital meals. However, this may also explain why it’s not very popular in home kitchens. But incorporating chayote into your regular diet can contribute to better health and help reduce the need for frequent doctor visits:

It helps regulate blood sugar levels. Incorporating a salad with nopales and chayote into your diet might just become your new best friend. Its fiber and water content support healthy digestion in a gentle and tasty way. Thanks to its potassium content and low sodium levels, chayote is great for managing blood pressure. It also contains compounds that may lower blood lipids and help prevent cardiovascular disease. It has flavonoids like quercetin and kaempferol, along with vitamin C and carotenoids — all of which are powerful antioxidants. Its diuretic properties help prevent fluid retention and eliminate toxins from the body. The vitamin B6 content in chayote helps keep your nervous system functioning smoothly. Quercetin and myricetin, both present in chayote, have anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Chayote is rich in folic acid, which supports healthy fetal development. While it doesn’t cure cancer, researchers in Mexico have been developing a “super chayote” since 2005, designed to target tumor cells without harming healthy ones. Preliminary studies from Mexico’s National Polytechnic Institute suggest that Mexican chayotes may promote antitumor activity. Once the super chayote hits the market, Mexico News Daily will be the first to let you know.

Okay, okay, okay! But does it actually taste good?

The flavor is mild and slightly sweet, often described as watery. Its texture is similar to that of zucchini, cucumber, or even a firm potato. This makes it easy to cook and to incorporate into virtually any meal in your regular diet.

You can add chayote to your orange juice, green juice, or even a pineapple smoothie for an extra nutritional boost Soups, broths, and creams are one of the most traditional ways to incorporate chayote into your meals. You’ll find it in dishes like chicken soup, beef stew, or mole de olla. A standout recipe is chayote cream soup: Sauté onion and garlic until translucent, then add two chopped chayotes and two cups of water. Once the chayote is tender, blend everything together with salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs. I enjoy using basil, but you can get creative with your own herb choices. Serve the soup hot or cold. Boil, sauté or fry chayote in cubes or strips to serve alongside other vegetables. Stuff with meat, cheese or vegetables and then bake it in the oven or air fryer. Think of chayote like a squash. You can use it as a flour substitute to make cakes with chayote purée. Chayote jams are a classic, and compotes made with chayote make for a delightful topping for toast.

The options for using chayote are endless. The key is to include it regularly in your diet so later on, you won’t be in a position of “pariendo chayotes” (struggling) to improve your health. Hope you enjoyed my dad joke!

Now, tell me: Have you eaten chayote? What is your favorite recipe?

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.