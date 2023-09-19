How do Mexico’s top 10 universities rank globally?

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) once again ranks as the best university in Mexico, according to the QS World University Rankings 2024.

The 20th annual ranking, published in the journal Quacquarelli Symonds, compares 1,500 higher educational institutions around the world, on metrics including academic reputation, professor-student ratio, research prowess, sustainability and employability.

Mexico City’s UNAM was found to be the 93rd best university worldwide, having moved up from 104th place last year. It was also the second-best university in Latin America, after Sao Paulo University, Brazil, which ranked 85th.

One of the oldest and most respected public universities in the country, UNAM has consistently topped the QS ranking of Mexican universities since the list started, but has moved in and out of the top 100 worldwide.

Mexico’s second-best university this year was the Monterrey Technological (ITESM), which ranked 184th worldwide – dropping from 170th last year. It was one of only two universities outside of Mexico’s capital to make the national top 10.

The full ranking of Mexico’s top 10 universities is as follows:

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico City – 93 Monterrey Technological (ITESM), Monterrey – 184 Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM), Mexico City – 651-660 Panamerican University (UP), Mexico City – 661-670 College of Mexico (COLMEX). Mexico City – 681-690 Iberoamerican University, Mexico City – 691-700 National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico City – 741-750 Anáhuac University of Mexico, Mexico State – 771-780 Guadalajara University, Guadalajara – 851-900 Autonomous Metropolitan University, Mexico City – 901-950

The top three universities worldwide were the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge University, and Oxford University. All 10 Mexican universities on the list were within the top 950 globally.

With reports from El Economista and MVS Noticias