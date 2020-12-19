UNAM is back on the list of world’s top 100 universities

The Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has reclaimed its spot as one of the world’s top 100 universities, coming in at No. 100 on the QS World University Rankings.

QS also rated UNAM No. 2 on its list of best Latin American universities, second to the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The international ranking, which is three positions higher than last year, returns Mexico’s arguably most respected quasi-public university into the top 100, which it has previously occupied. It is now in the company of the Massachusetts of Institute of Technology, which made No. 1, as well as that of other prestigious higher education institutions such as Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Oxford.

QS’s list ranks the top 200 universities in the world based on international criteria such as academic reputation, reputation among employers, the professor-student ratio and the percentage of graduates who have achieved the highest educational level in their field, such as postdoctorates.

It also considers the openness of institutions to collaborate on scientific research with foreign institutions as well as the number of discoveries or inventions produced at a university.

The second-highest Mexican university to rank on the QS list was the private university Tecnológico de Monterrey, at 155th.

The world ranking was developed to give an overview to students about the academic offerings and competitiveness of universities around the world.

This is not UNAM’s first notable ranking on such lists this year: earlier in 2020, it ranked No. 62 on The Times Higher Education list, which evaluates universities worldwide on 17 sustainable development objectives promoted by the United Nations. On that ranking, it competed against 766 universities in 85 countries.

Source: El Universal (sp)