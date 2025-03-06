5 mouthwatering food festivals to enjoy this March

March in Mexico brings the kind of heat that melts ice cream before you’ve paid for it and makes cold beer at bustling food festivals feel like an act of divine intervention. But the heat doesn’t keep people apart: it pulls them together, huddled under food stalls, bonded by shared shade and mutual respect for a properly made taco.

Everywhere you look, there’s something sizzling, bubbling or being dunked in chili and lime. People gather, sweat and feast, knowing that good food is best enjoyed shoulder to shoulder with strangers who, by the end of the meal, feel like old friends. Nowhere is this experience more potent than at a traditional Mexican food festival. Here are five this month you can’t miss.

Atotonilco el Grande, Hidalgo, is about to drown in turkey mole. From March 6 to 9, 12,000people are set to descend on this small town, armed with empty stomachs. Six expert cooks will stir pots big enough to swim in, proving once again that food festivals are just an excuse to overeat with strangers. There’ll be music, fireworks and a local economy high-fiving itself over 4 million pesos in spending. Somewhere between the folk dancing and the late-night banda, people will remember why they came: fa plate of mole so good, it might just ruin all other meals.

Where: Atotonilco el Grande, Hidalgo

When: March 6 to 9

Not a food festival per se, but there’s plenty to eat at this music festival! In the heart of Mexico City, where the air hums with anticipation and the streets pulse to unseen rhythms, the Vive Latino Music Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

As the sun sets and the stages light up, the festival grounds transform into a sensory feast. The aroma of sizzling tacos al pastor mingles with the distant chords of an electric guitar. Food trucks and street vendors line the pathways, offering a mosaic of flavors that tell the story of a culture rich in culinary tradition. From the hearty tamal to the spicy kick of a chile relleno, every bite is a testament to Mexico’s vibrant heritage. As you make your way through the festival, let the latino music guide your steps as the food fuels you to enjoy the tunes late into the night.



Where: Estadio GNP Seguros, Itzacalco, Mexico City

When: March 15 and 16

In La Ventana, a little community east of La Paz on the Gulf of California, the Festival Sabor a Mar is about more than just food: it’s a ceremony of salty air and fresh fish. Baja California’s coastal cuisine isn’t some afterthought. It’s a story told in fish tacos, ceviche and every possible iteration of seafood you can imagine. The festival celebrates a deep, primal connection to the sea. People come here not just to taste the ocean, but to understand it, from the seafood to the culture. Make sure you try all the unique salsas that come with the seafood: the Baja region is known to have an extra kick in the pants when it comes to spice.

Where: La Ventana, Baja California Sur

When: March 29

The historic Centro Cultural Riviera de Ensenada stands ready to host this annual pilgrimage for craft beer aficionados, with over 120 national breweries set to showcase their liquid artistry. As the golden brews flow, the festival grounds transform into a gastronomic haven. Local food vendors, representing the rich tapestry of Baja California’s culinary scene, line the pathways. From the crunch of shrimp quesadillas to the warmth of carne asada grilled to perfection, every bite you find yourself wondering if you should move here. Make sure to switch back and forth between the craft beer and the tapas so you don’t start to feel like you’re seasick on land.

Where: Centro Cultural Riviera de Ensenada, Ensenada, Baja California

When: March 21 and 22

In the heart of Veracruz, the Cumbre Tajín Festival prepares to celebrate its 25th edition. Set against the backdrop of the majestic Takilhsukut theme park and the enigmatic El Tajín archaeological zone in Papantla, this festival is more than an event; it’s a celebration of the spirit of the Totonac people.

Visitors from all walks of life converge to witness a tapestry of cultural expressions including traditional dances that echo ancient rituals and workshops that unveil the secrets of Totonac crafts. But beyond the visual and auditory feast lies a culinary journey that beckons the soul. Local food vendors selling bocoles, those humble discs of corn masa filled with delights like requesón or picadillo, topped with fresh cheese and salsa molcajeteada, remind us that simplicity often holds profound depth. The aroma of papas con chorizo wafts through the air, mingling with the scent of chiltepín and cilantro criollo, this is pure Totonac gastronomy.

Where: Parque Temático Takilhsukut, Papantla, Veracruz

When: March 19 to 23

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.