Celebrate Christmas Eve with a traditional Ensalada de Nochebuena

Home for the holidays always feels bittersweet, like stepping into a sitcom you love but you’d never audition for. There’s the warm chaos of mismatched decorations, the faint buzz of a football game no one’s actually watching, and then there’s Uncle Jed. Every family has a Jed. Ours just happens to have a taste for bourbon and the political subtlety of a bullhorn.

Dinner starts out innocent enough. Plates are passed, kids argue over who gets the biggest slice of ham, and someone inevitably complains that the stuffing tastes like wallpaper. Then Jed clears his throat, the kind of ominous sound that makes you wish you were anywhere else — like a dentist’s chair or a jury box.

“So,” he begins, swirling his drink with the self-importance of a man holding court. “Let’s talk about what’s really wrong with this country.”

Time doesn’t just stop; it hides under the table with the dog, waiting for the fallout. Mom gives me a look that says, Why didn’t you stop him? as though I, a mere mortal, could prevent Jed from being Jed. Dad sighs into his mashed potatoes. Cousin Becky instinctively reaches for the wine.

Then, like a miracle from the culinary heavens, someone brings out the Nochebuena salad. Its arrival is a party of oranges, apples, pineapple, and pecans, all glistening under a tangy-sweet citrus dressing. It’s a dish so colorful it could make a Crayola box blush.

“Try it before it wilts,” I say, and suddenly everyone has a new mission: fill their plates. Even Jed.

For one blissful moment, the only sound is the crunch of apples and the occasional appreciative grunt. Jed actually looks thoughtful, though it’s probably just the lime juice hitting his taste buds. No one says a word. It’s a truce forged in citrus and pecans.

By the time the salad’s gone, Jed’s back to conspiracies about how ancient Republicans actually built the pyramids. But we had a peaceful, somewhat actually healthy, Nochebuena salad, now it’s once more unto the breach.

Ensalada de Nochebuena (Christmas Eve Salad)

Ingredients

For the Salad:

3 medium apples (red or green), cored and thinly sliced

4 oranges, peeled and segmented

2 cups fresh pineapple, cubed

1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

1/2 cup raisins

For the Dressing:

1/4 cup orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey (or agave syrup)

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients: Thinly slice the apples and toss them in a little lime juice to prevent browning.

Peel and segment the oranges, removing any seeds. Assemble the Salad: In a large bowl or platter, combine the apple slices, orange segments, and pineapple cubes.

Sprinkle the toasted pecans and raisins on top for added texture and flavor. Make the Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, lime juice, olive oil, honey, and a pinch of salt until well combined. Dress the Salad: Drizzle the dressing evenly over the salad just before serving. Toss gently to coat the fruit.

Tips:

Toast the pecans lightly in a dry skillet for a nuttier, richer flavor.

Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for some kick.

Serve chilled for a refreshing holiday side dish or dessert.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.